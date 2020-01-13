CLOSE

Story Highlights New Oxford grad Haley Luckabaugh is the CAC Women's Basketball Player of the Week.

Luckabaugh is a sophomore guard for the York College women's basketball team.

For the week, Luckabaugh averaged 23 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

She shot 65% from the floor and 68% from 3-point range.

Buy Photo York College's Haley Luckabaugh, right, looks to shoot the ball while Lancaster Bible College's Caitlin Hickey defends during womens' basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. York College would win the game 77-52. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

New Oxford High School graduate Haley Luckabaugh is coming off an historic week for the York College women's basketball team.

Her efforts earned her the Capital Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week honor. She was also named the Spartan Athlete of the Week by York College.

The 5-foot, 9-inch sophomore guard led the Spartans to a 2-1 week.

She began the week with a school-record 37 points in a blowout of Elizabethtown on Monday night. Luckabaugh also pulled in 10 rebounds for her first career double-double. Luckabaugh was 14 for 19 from the floor, including 9 for 11 from 3-point range. The nine 3-pointers also established a new school record, breaking the mark from 2003.

Luckabaugh followed her Monday performance with 16 points and eight rebounds in a come-from-behind win over Juniata. She was 6 for 12 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from long range.

She closed out the busy week for the Spartans with 16 points in York's CAC opener, a loss at Christopher Newport. She was 6 for 9 from the floor and 4 for 6 from 3-point range.

Luckabaugh finished the week averaging 23 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. She shot 65% from the floor and 68% from beyond the arc.

For the season, Luckabaugh is averaging 11.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. She leads the team in 3-point field goals with 43. She is shooting 40% from beyond the arc.

