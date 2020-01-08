Buy Photo York College's Alana Bortner, seen here in a file photo, had 17 points on Wednesday in York's win over Juniata. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Three former York-Adams League standouts helped the York College women's basketball team storm back from a 16-point first-half hole to earn a 68-63 victory at Juniata College on Wednesday night.

The Spartans trailed 43-27 late in the first half before gaining their footing to improve to 9-6 overall. Juniata fell to 3-9.

York outscored Juniata in the second half 39-20.

York was led by Gettysburg High School graduate Alana Bortner (17 points), New Oxford grad Haley Luckabaugh (16 points, eight rebounds) and York Suburban grad Molly Day (13 points, six rebonds). Kayla Ferris added 14 points, five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal.

Luckabaugh was coming off a 37-point, 10-rebound performance in her previous game when she went 9 for 11 from 3-point range. The point total and the 3-point total were both school records. She had another strong shooting night on Wednesday, going 6 for 12 from the field and 4 for 8 from long range.

Bortner also shot well, going 4 for 8 from the field, 2 for 3 from 3-point range and 7 for 9 from the foul line. Ferris was 6 for 6 from the line and York was 17 for 19 from the charity stripe as a team.

