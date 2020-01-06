CLOSE

Story Highlights Haley Luckabaugh set a York College women's basketball mark with 37 points Monday.

The New Oxford High grad also set a program record with nine 3-pointers.

She finished 9 for 11 from 3-point range and also had a career-high 10 rebounds.

It was a performance that Haley Luckabaugh won't soon forget.

In fact, it was a performance that anyone sitting in the stands at Thompson Gymnasium at Elizabethtown College on Monday night won't soon forget.

Entering Monday, the New Oxford High School graduate was enjoying a nice redshirt sophomore season for the York College Spartans. She was a consistent contributor and an occasional starter who was averaging 8.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

That was a major step forward for the 5-foot, 9-inch guard, who had missed the entire 2018-2019 season with an injury.

As a true freshman in 2017-2018, she made 22 appearances off the bench while averaging 2.9 points per game.

So, averaging nearly 9 points per game and getting some sporadic starts represented some real progress for Luckabaugh.

Then came Monday night, when Luckabaugh enjoyed an entirely different level of progress.

She was, as they say, in "the zone."

Luckabaugh got her sixth start of the season and definitely made the most of it, setting program records for points scored (37) and 3-pointers made (nine) in a single game, helping her team to an 89-61 triumph. She also helped York set a program record with 18 3-pointers.

In 30 minutes of game action, she finished an astounding 9 for 11 from 3-point territory, good for an 82% clip. That was markedly better than the 28% she was shooting from long range coming into the contest.

She finished 14 for 19 overall from the field. That's 74% shooting, which again was much superior to the 38% she was shooting entering the game.

Luckabaugh's effort obliterated her previous career high of 24 points scored, set earlier this season in a loss to Catholic University in the Coaches vs. Cancer title game. That helped her earn a spot on the all-tournament team. Before Monday, that was the highlight of her career.

Now, however, she definitely now has a new career highlight.

For good measure on Monday, she added a career-high 10 rebounds.

Thanks to her efforts, the Spartans moved to 8-6 with the nonleague victory. Elizabethtown fell to 5-6.

Luckabaugh did get some scoring help on Monday, though she didn't need a whole lot of assistance. Sammie Matteo added 12 points for York, while Gettysburg High grad Alana Bortner chipped in 11.

The night, however, clearly belonged to Luckabaugh.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

York's Giuliani honored by CAC: York College junior forward David Giuliani has been named the Capital Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week.

Giuliani had a big weekend at the York College Spartan Classic when the Spartans went 1-1. In a three-point loss to 11-1 Albertus Magnus, Giuliani recorded his first career Spartan double-double with 19 points and a career-high 12 rebounds.

In Sunday's win over Marymount, Giuliani tied a career-high with 21 points and matched his career high from Saturday with 12 rebounds.

For the week, he averaged 20 points and 12 rebounds, while shooting 58.6% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range.

He was named the tournament MVP.

Susquehannock grad Miller honored: Susquehannock High School graduate Connor Miller was recently named the No. 1 Reliever in the Valley League.

The Valley League is a summer baseball league for college players. Miller is currently a junior for the York College baseball team.

The NCAA Division III pitcher played for the Woodstock River Bandits, where he often faced Division I hitters from all across the nation. He finished the season with a 1-1 record, two saves and 0.47 ERA. Over 19 innings pitched, he allowed nine hits and one earned run. He struck out 18 with five walks.

He was named second-team All-Valley after the season.

With York, Miller saw his ERA plummet from 11.05 as a freshman to 1.42 as a sophomore, when he finished 3-1 with three saves.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.