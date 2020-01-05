Buy Photo David Giuliani of York College shoots around a block by Marymount's Ibrahim Kamara, Sunday, January 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York College men's basketball team went 1-1 over the weekend in its own Spartan Classic.

The Spartans earned an 85-62 triumph over Marymount on Sunday after dropping a 76-73 decision to a strong Albertus Magnus program on Saturday.

York now stands at 10-4 overall. Albertus Magnus improved to 11-1 on Sunday with a 103-95 win over Coast Guard. Marymount is 7-6 after losing to York on Sunday and Coast Guard (68-61) on Saturday.

In Sunday's win, York was again led by Central York High School graduate Jared Wagner, who finished with 23 points, 11 assists, six steals and three rebounds. He was 8 for 11 from the field. David Giuliani (21 points, 12 rebounds) also excelled for the Spartans. Joe Polczynski added 11 points.

In Saturday's loss, Wagner had 14 points, four assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks, while Giuliani had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon added 12 points, six rebounds and three steals.

