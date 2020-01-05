PHOTOS: Marymount at York College men's basketball
Marymount at York College men's basketball, Sunday, January 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Sean Kelly of York College tries to block a shot by Marymount's Taiga Walker, Sunday, January 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Sean Kelly of York College tries to block a shot by Marymount's Taiga Walker, Sunday, January 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
David Giuliani of York College shoots around a block by Marymount's Ibrahim Kamara, Sunday, January 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
David Giuliani of York College shoots around a block by Marymount's Ibrahim Kamara, Sunday, January 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Sean Kelly of York College stretches out for a lay-up around Marymount defender Ibrahim Kamara, Sunday, January 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Sean Kelly of York College stretches out for a lay-up around Marymount defender Ibrahim Kamara, Sunday, January 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Jared Wagner shoots at the buzzer of the shot clock for three points sending York College to the locker room at the half leading Marymount 38-31, Sunday, January 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Jared Wagner shoots at the buzzer of the shot clock for three points sending York College to the locker room at the half leading Marymount 38-31, Sunday, January 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    The York College men's basketball team went 1-1 over the weekend in its own Spartan Classic.

    The Spartans earned an 85-62 triumph over Marymount on Sunday after dropping a 76-73 decision to a strong Albertus Magnus program on Saturday.

    York now stands at 10-4 overall. Albertus Magnus improved to 11-1 on Sunday with a 103-95 win over Coast Guard. Marymount is 7-6 after losing to York on Sunday and Coast Guard (68-61) on Saturday.

    In Sunday's win, York was again led by Central York High School graduate Jared Wagner, who finished with 23 points, 11 assists, six steals and three rebounds. He was 8 for 11 from the field. David Giuliani (21 points, 12 rebounds) also excelled for the Spartans. Joe Polczynski added 11 points.

    In Saturday's loss, Wagner had 14 points, four assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks, while Giuliani had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon added 12 points, six rebounds and three steals.

    Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.