York College Spartans logo (Photo: FILE)

The York College men's basketball team fell just short in its bid to upset one of the top NCAA Division III teams in the nation on Sunday.

The Spartans dropped a 92-86 decision to Marietta, which came in ranked No. 6 nationally in D-III. The loss came in the championship game of the Great Lakes Invitational at The College of Wooster in Ohio.

York led Marietta 46-31 at halftime, but couldn't hold on. The Spartans were outscored 61-40 in the second half. The Pioneers shot 56.9% in the second half while also going 17 for 19 from the foul line, with many of those attempts coming late in the game.

The loss dropped the Spartans to 9-3 and snapped their six-game winning streak. Marietta improved to 9-1.

York got a standout performance from senior guard Jared Wagner, who pumped in a career-high 35 points on 13-for-19 shooting from the field. The Central York High School graduate also had 10 assists, four steals and four rebounds. Wagner became the Spartans' all-time leader in steals at 244.

Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon added 18 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals. For Gordon, the 18 points tied a career high. Joe Polczynski (14) and David Giuliani (13) split 27 points for York. Giuliani added seven rebounds.

York advanced to the title game with an 87-77 win vs. Ohio Wesleyan on Saturday in the semifinals. Giuliani led York in that game with 17 points, followed by Wagner with 15 and Gordon with 13. Wagner also had eight assists, five rebounds and two steals on Saturday.

York College women fall in final: The York College women's basketball team also fell in a tournament title game on Sunday, losing 67-54 to the host school in the Montclair State tournament.

York fell to 6-6, while Montclair State improved to 7-4.

The Spartans led 46-43 after three quarters, but got outscored 24-8 in the final quarter. Kayla Ferris led York with 14 points, six steals, five rebounds and three assists. Gettysburg grad Alana Bortner and New Oxford grad Haley Luckabaugh added 11 points each.

On Saturday in the semifinals, York beat Hartwick, 51-46. Bortner had 12 points the Saturday win.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.