The surging York College men's basketball team shot nearly 56% from the field en route to a 107-67 pounding of Cabrini on Wednesday night at Wolf Gymnasium inside the Grumbacher Center.

York has won five straight and improved to 8-2 overall. Cabrini fell to 3-6.

David Giuliani had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead the Spartans. He 9 for 11 from the field.

Joe Polczynski added 15 points for the winners, while Central York High School graduate Jared Wagner had 13 points, nine assists, three steals and three rebounds. Wagner was 6 for 6 from the field.

Freshman Logan Collins, a Littlestown grad, finished with 11 points, three rebounds and two steals. He was 4 for 5 from the field.

In all, 16 York players scored.