Buy Photo York College's Molly Day aims for the hoop while Lancaster Bible College's Christine Graves defends during womens' basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. York College would win the game 77-52. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York Suburban High School graduate Molly Day poured in 27 points and collected nine rebounds to lead the York College women's basketball team to a 77-52 nonconference triumph over visiting Lancaster Bible College on Wednesday night.

In just 26 minutes of court time, the 5-foot, 10-inch junior finished 12 for 18 from the field to help York even its record at 4-4. Lancaster Bible fell to 0-5.

Savannah Wilson added 16 points for the Spartans, while New Oxford grad Haley Luckabaugh chipped in 10 points, five assists and three rebounds. Bradi Zumbrum, a 6-foot freshman from Delone Catholic, collected six points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Wagner, Gordon power York men to win: The York College men also earned a win on Wednesday night, going to Scranton and returning home with an 87-84 nonconference triumph.

Central York grad Jared Wagner had 22 points,12 assists and nine rebounds for York. He was 7 for 11 from the field, 3 for 4 from 3-point range and 5 for 6 from the free throw line.

Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon added 16 points for the Spartans. David Giuliani and Joe Polczynski each added 12 points and five rebounds for York. Logan Collins, a freshman from Littlestown, added nine points and seven rebounds for York. He was 3 for 5 from the field.

The Spartans improved to 6-2, while Scranton fell to 4-2.