Jared Wagner of York College shoots for two and draws the foul from F&M's Matt Redhead, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

York College senior guard Jared Wagner was selected as the Capital Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.

The Central York High School graduate led the Spartans (5-2) to a pair of wins for the week, including a road victory over previously unbeaten Gwynedd Mercy.

Wagner began the week with a double-double with 21 points and 12 assists in the 21-point win over Gwyendd Mercy. Wagner was 6 for 10 from the floor, 2 for 4 from 3-point range and 7 for 7 at the stripe. He also had five rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot. It was his first double-double of the year and second of his career.

In Sunday's win over Franklin & Marshall, Wagner had his second double-double of the week with 15 points and 10 rebounds. He was 4 for 6 from the floor and 7 for 8 from the free throw line. Wagner added six assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

For the week, Wagner averaged 18 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game, shooting 62.5% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 93.3% from the free throw line. He also had six steals and a pair of blocked shots.

For the year, Wagner is averaging 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. He is shooting 58.3% from the floor and 77.8% from the line. He is first in the CAC in assists per game, first in steals per game, third in field goal percentage and tied for fourth in points per game. He was a second-team All-CAC selection last year.

Wagner was also selected the Spartan Athlete of the Week at York College.