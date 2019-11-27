Jared Wagner (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

It was sizzling Tuesday night for Jared Wagner and the York College men's basketball team.

The Spartans shot a season-best 59.3% from the field en route to an 88-67 nonleague road triumph over previously unbeaten Gwynedd Mercy.

York also shot 50% from 3-point range and 83.3% from the free throw line.

York is now 4-2, while the Griffins fell to 4-1.

Wagner, a Central York High School graduate, led York with 21 points, a career-high 12 assists, five rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot. He was 7 for 7 from the free throw line, 6 for 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from 3-point range.

Wagner's 12 assists are fourth on the single-game York list and he's passed former Spartan great Brad Zerfing for third on the all-time York assists list. Wagner now has 386 helpers, 37 short of tying for second on the all-time school list

Wagner's four steals gives him 228 for his career and he is now 15 away from tying Jeff Landis for the Spartan school record of 243. His 21 points move him into 24th place all-time. He passed Bob Klingseisen (1970-73) with 1,062 points

York's David Giuliani added a career-high 19 points, to go with seven rebounds and three assists. He was 9 for 14 from the field.

Zach Novick chipped in 12 points, going 4 for 7 from 3-point range.

Logan Collins, a freshman from Littlestown, added 11 points and four assists. He was 4 for 4 from the field, including 2 for 2 from 3-point range.

The Spartans return home for a Sunday afternoon contest when they will host Franklin & Marshall College at 3 p.m. The game is a make-up from the season opener that was postponed because of a student protest at the Mayser Center on Nov. 8.

York College women fall: The York College women's basketball team dropped a 56-53 decision to visiting Lebanon Valley on Tuesday on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Dutchmen battled back from a nine-point deficit earlier in the fourth quarter.

York is now 3-4, while LVC is 3-3.

York was led by Gettysburg grad Alana Bortner (14 points, four rebounds), Meghan Carlson (six points, eight rebounds, four blocks, two steals, two assists) and York Suburban grad Molly Day (nine points, two rebounds).

The Spartans return home to face Lancaster Bible on Wednesday, Dec. 4, with tip-off set for 6 p.m. at Wolf Gym.