Jared Wagner

Jared Wagner reached a career milestone for York College on Friday night.

In an 84-55 win over Johnson and Wales, the Central York High School graduate became the 26th Spartan to reach 1,000 career points.

The milestone basket came when the senior Spartan standout hit a left-handed lay-up with 2:48 remaining in the contest. He is the fourth Spartan to reach the milestone under current head coach Matt Hunter.

York's win over Johnson and Wales came in a first-round game of the Dick Leftwich Tip-Off Tournament hosted by Roanoke College in Salem, Viriginia.

The Spartans then lost to the host team 74-59 in the championship contest on Saturday.

York and Roanoke are now both 2-1 on the season.

In Friday's win, Wagner finished with 10 points, three assists and two rebounds. He was one of four double-digit scorers for York, along with Joe Polczynski (12 points), David Giuliani (11 points, seven rebounds) and Zach Novick (10 points).

Littlestown grad Logan Collins, a freshman at York, added eight points and a team-high eight rebounds, while Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon had four points, a team-high five assists and three rebounds.

In Saturday's loss, Wagner finished with 20 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. He was the only York player in double digits.

Against Roanoke, York shot a season-low 37% from the field and was called for 33 fouls and had three players foul out, while Roanoke was whistled for 22 infractions and did not suffer a foul out. York was outscored at the foul line, 30-11.

The Spartans will make their 2019-20 home debut at 7 Wednesday evening when they host Lancaster Bible College at Wolf Gymnasium inside the Grumbacher Center.

In addition, York's game against Franklin and Marshall has now been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at York.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 8, at F&M in Lancaster. That game was postponed, however, when students staged a sit-in protest on the gym floor at F&M before the game.

The students were protesting an alleged racial incident involving some F&M athletes, including basketball players. Photos had emerged of the athletes wearing Halloween costumes that were alleged to have been racially insensitive.

OTHER YORK COLLEGE NOTES

Women's basketball team goes 1-1 at own tournament: The York College women's basketball team split a pair of games over the weekend at its own Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament at the Grumbacher Center.

The Spartans won the opener over William Patterson, 59-50, but fell in the championship game against Catholic University, 76-71.

York fell to 1-3 on the season. Catholic is 3-0.

In the title contest, New Oxford grad Haley Luckabaugh set a new career-high with 24 points and tied her career-high with six rebounds. Luckabaugh also set career marks for field goals made (nine) and 3-point field goals made (five.). She was selected to the all-tournament team.

Meghan Carlson added 11 points and six rebounds for York.

In the win vs. William Patterson, Kayla Ferris led the way for the Spartans with her third-career double-double. She totaled 12 points and 11 rebounds.

York Suburban grad Molly Day added 14 points, nine rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks. Gettysburg grad Alana Bortner added 14 points, four rebounds and two assists, while Delone Catholic grad Bradi Zumbrum chipped in eight points and nine rebounds. The 14-point efforts mark a career-high for Bortner and a season-high for Day. Zumbrum, a freshman, also set personal bests in points and rebounds in her first York College start.

Good weekend for wrestling team: The York College wrestling team opened up the dual season with a pair of victories Saturday evening in a tri-match hosted by Delaware Valley in Doylestown.

The Spartans began the night with a 26-9 win over Wilkes before knocking off the host Aggies, 27-20. York is now 2-0, while Wilkes is 3-1 and Delaware Valley is 0-2.

Eric Hutchinson and Jackson Drum tied for the team lead, with each wrestler accounting for nine team points over the two matches, while Jared Kuhns accounted for eight team points. Drum moves into a tie for the team lead with four pins on the season. Hutchinson (9-0) and Drum (6-0) remain undefeated on the year, while Camden Farrow improved to 5-1 with a decision and a major decision.

Swim teams swept: The York College men's swim team saw its four-meet win streak halted on Saturday when Mary Washington downed the Spartans 169-93 in CAC action in York.

The Spartans fell to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the CAC.

York junior Jake Halem picked up a pair of wins, including a new pool record in the 100 butterfly (51.15 seconds), besting the old record by .59 seconds. Halem was also a part of the winning 200 medley relay team.

The York women's swim team had its four-meet win streak snapped on Saturday by Mary Washington, 196-66. The Spartan women are now 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference. York senior Justine Wantz had two wins.

Cross country teams earn top-10 finishes at regional: The York College men's cross country team capped its championship season with a sixth-place finish (out of 51 teams) at the NCAA Division III Mideast Regional Championship hosted by Muhlenberg College in Bethlehem on Saturday.

Freshman Isaac Valderrabano was York's top finisher and became the first Spartan freshman to ever earn all-region honors. That's on the heels of him being named the CAC Rookie of the Year. At the regional event, Valderrabano placed 26th with a time of 25:35.2.

The York women's cross country team finished 10th out of 49 schools at the regional event. Sophomore Taylor Barkdoll was York's top performer, finishing 47th in 22:57.7.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.