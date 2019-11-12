Jared Wagner (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

It was slightly delayed, but the York College men got their 2019-2020 basketball season off to a roaring start on Tuesday night.

The Spartans earned a dominating road triumph over Dickinson in Carlisle, 90-63.

York had been scheduled to open up Friday night at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster. That game, however, was postponed when F&M students staged a sit-in on the court just before the game. The students were protesting some photos that were posted on social media that reportedly featured some Diplomat athletes, including basketball players, in racially insensitive Halloween costumes.

There is still no rescheduled date for the York-F&M game listed on the York College men's basketball website. The Spartans-Diplomats game was a highly-anticipated match-up of two teams coming off 20-plus-win seasons.

Friday's postponement pushed York's opener back to Tuesday in Carlisle, and the Spartans were ready.

Central York High School graduate Jared Wagner, a 6-foot, 1-inch senior coming off an All-Capital Athletic Conference season a year ago, led the way for York with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. He was 7 for 10 from field.

Logan Collins, a 6-4- freshman from Littlestown High School, came off the bench and excelled in his college debut, posting 14 points and seven rebounds in just 19 minutes of action. He was 5 for 7 from the field and 2 for 2 from 3-point range.

David Giuliana added 12 points and seven rebounds for York, while Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon chipped in nine points.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Stevenson 63, York 54: At York, York Suburban High School graduate Molly Day had 11 points and five rebounds in a losing cause for the Spartans on Tuesday.

Gettysburg High grad Alana Bortner also had 11 points for York, which fell to 0-2. It was Stevenson's opener.