The York College women's soccer team saw its bid for a fourth Capital Athletic Conference championship come up short on Saturday in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

The University of Mary Washington Eagles earned their conference-leading 14th CAC crown with a 4-0 win over the Spartans in the 2019 championship match.

The title is the Eagles' first since 2009, their longest drought between CAC championships.

The fourth-seeded Spartans finished at 9-13. Third-seeded Mary Washington improved to 11-10.

It was York's final game in the CAC. The Spartans will join the Middle Atlantic Conference next season.

Friday, two York women's soccer players earned All-CAC honors. Senior midfielder Natalie McCarthy and sophomore defender Moriah Morton both earned second-team honors.

McCarthy led the Spartans in scoring with 20 points on eight goals and four assists. Morton led the York defense and recorded a pair of assists for the campaign.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

Three York men's soccer players honored: The York College men's soccer squad placed three players on the 2019 CAC all-league teams as announced on Friday morning by the league office.

Senior captain Brook Addisu and junior forward Zion Friday earned first-team accolades while senior Isiah Dorsey earned second-team honors.

Addisu finishes his Spartan career as a three-time, first-team All-CAC defender. He finished his senior year with nine points on three goals. Addisu led a defense that recorded seven shutouts and had a goals-against average of 1.20. Friday was the Spartans' leading scorer with 17 points on eight goals and one assist. Dorsey, a leader of York's defense, had a goal and two assists for four points.

Spartans have two wrestling champs at Kings: The York College wrestling team earned a second-place team finish Saturday at the Ned McGinley Invitational at Kings College in Wilkes-Barre.

The Spartans accumulated 115.5 points to finish behind tournament champion Roger Williams (150 points). There were 12 teams at the event.

The Spartans finished with two champions and one runner-up finish.

Sophomore Eric Hutchinson (157 pounds) and senior Jackson Drum (174 pounds) took home York's individual titles. Hutchinson is now 7-0 for the season.

Sophomore Camden Farrow finished second at 197 pounds. Freshman Axel Giron placed third at 125 pounds for York.

York women's basketball team drops opener: The York College women's basketball team opened its 2019-20 campaign with a 64-53 setback at Johns Hopkins University on Friday evening in Baltimore.

New Oxford High School graduate Haley Luckabaugh led York with 11 points. York Suburban grad Molly Day added 10 points and seven rebounds.

York swim teams sweep Frostburg: The York College swimming teams swept to a pair of nonconference wins at Frostburg on Friday.

The York men won 115-82, while Spartan women triumphed, 118-63. Both York teams are now 4-1.

Senior Greg Williams led the York men with wins in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

Alyssa Coon (800 free, 100 butterfly) and Maggie Stein (200 free, 100 free) each won two individual events for the York women.

Susquehannock grad Grant has big weekend for PSY: Susquehannock grad Richard Grant enjoyed a big weekend for Penn State York in its season-opening games over the weekend.

The 6-6 senior totaled 40 points and 15 rebounds in the two home games, an 89-85 loss to Johnson & Wales and a 72-52 win over Williamson.

Grant had 19 points and 10 rebounds vs. Johnson & Wales and 21 points and five rebounds vs. Williamson.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.