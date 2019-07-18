Story Highlights Jared Wagner and Darin Gordon have been named to the NABC Honors Court.

Wagner is a Central York High graduate. Gordon graduated from Spring Grove High.

Wagner and Gordon are two of four York College players named to the Honors Court.

Nolan Smith and Joey Polczynski were York College's other Honors Court picks.

Buy Photo York College's Jared Wagner, center, is seen here in action last season. Wagner is a Central York High School graduate. He was recently named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court, honoring academic and athletic achievement. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Two York County players have been honored for successfully combining athletics and academics at York College.

Central York High School graduate Jared Wagner and Spring Grove High School graduate Darin Gordon have been placed on the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court.

The awards were announced by the organization on Wednesday.

Wagner and Gordon are two of four Spartans to be recognized, joining recent York graduate Nolan Smith and rising senior Joey Polczynski.

Wagner and Gordon are also rising seniors.

Last week, the entire York team earned the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award. That award recognizes academic achievement by a team with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better for the 2018-19 season. York had a team GPA of 3.32.

In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must: academically be a junior or senior and a varsity player; have a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2018-19 academic year; have at least one year at their current institution; and be member of NCAA Division I, II, III or NAIA Division I or II institution with an NABC member coach.

Wagner: Wagner has a cumulative GPA of 3.55 as a sport management major. He is also pursuing a minor in athletic coaching. He is a four-time member of the Dean's List. He was an All-Capital Athletic Conference performer last season, when he averaged 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game in his 30 starts.

Buy Photo York College's Darin Gordon, seen here in a file photo, is a Spring Grove High School graduate. He was recently named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court, honoring academic and athletic achievement. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Gordon: Gordon is a mechanical engineering major with a 3.40 GPA. Gordon is a two-time Dean's List honoree. Gordon had a breakout year for the Spartans last season, playing in 30 games with 20 starts, averaging 10.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Smith: Smith graduated in May with a 3.46 GPA as a business administration major while earning a minor in finance. Smith was a three-time member of the Dean's List. Smith played in 29 games off the bench for the Spartans, totaling 28 points, 34 rebounds, 12 assists and five steals.

Polczynski: Polczynski is a biology major and boasts a GPA of 3.52. He is a four-time Dean's List member. Last year, he averaged 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game

Wagner, Polczynski and Gordon highlight a strong group of returning Spartans as York looks to win another CAC title after finishing 22-8 last season. The Spartans have gone 46-13 the last two years including a mark of 26-6 in CAC play.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was provided by York College.