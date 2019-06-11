Story Highlights Four York College women's lacrosse players have been named All-Americans.

Nicole Clauter and Meghan Fox were first-team NCAA Division III selections.

Regan Cook and Devin Hursey were second-team picks.

The Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association made the selections.

The York College women's lacrosse program has produced a school-record four All-Americans.

The 2019 Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association NCAA Division III All-America teams were released Monday.

York put two players on the first-team — senior defender Nicole Clauter and junior attack Meghan Fox. Junior midfielders Regan Cook and Devin Hursey each earned second-team honors.

Clauter concludes her Spartan career as a three-time first-team All-American, the first player in school history to earn three All-America awards. Fox is now a two-time first-team All-American. Hursey moved up one team this year after being a third-team selection in 2018. Cook is making her first All-America appearance.

The previous school record for All-Americans in a single season was three, set last spring.

Nicole Clauter (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

Clauter: Clauter's senior year saw her set a school-record with 116 draw controls in addition to 55 ground balls and 28 caused turnovers in 23 games played, helping York win a school-record 17 games.

"I am not sure you can really quantify how much Nicky has meant to our program," said Spartan head coach Jen Muston in a news release. "We won 60 games, advanced to three straight Elite Eights and won a (Capital Athletic Conference) championship during the last four years. That says so much about our seniors, and Nicky was clearly the lynchpin to that success."

Clauter finished her career with a school-record 82 games played and 82 games started. She became the first Spartan in school history to start in and play all of her collegiate games. She totaled a school-record 332 draw controls, 138 ground balls and 90 caused turnovers.

Buy Photo York College's Meghan Fox, seen here at right in a file photo, is a NCAA Division III first-team All-American. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Fox: Fox had a school-record 93 points in 2019 on a school-record 69 goals and 24 assists. Fox also had 28 ground balls, 19 draw controls, 11 caused turnovers and was 8 for 23 in free-position shots.

"Meghan is such a dynamic finisher around the cage," Muston said. "She has the ability to take over the game and she did that a few times for us during the year. Meghan is truly an elite attacker."

For her career, Fox is first in game-winning goals (13), second in points (210), second in goals (165), fifth in free-position goals (27) and tied for seventh in assists (45).

Buy Photo York College's Devin Hursey, seen here at left in a file photo, is an NCAA Division III second-team All-American. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Hursey: Hursey finished second on the team with 76 points on 33 goals and a school-record 43 assists. Hursey was 10 for 20 in free-position shots. She also collected 29 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers.

"Devin is one of the top two-way midfielders in the country," Muston said.

Hursey already owns the school record for career assists (86) and is fifth in points (163), and 13th in goals scored (77).

Buy Photo York College's Regan Cook, seen here at left in a file photo, is an NCAA Division III second-team All-American. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Cook: Cook finished third on the team in scoring with 65 points on 52 goals and 13 assists. She was 6 for 19 in free-position shots. Cook also recorded 31 ground balls, nine caused turnovers and five draw controls.

"She is so valuable to us as a two-way midfielder," Muston said. Her ability to make plays on both ends of the field has made us much better as a team."

Cook is ranked fifth in career goals (120), sixth in points (145) and tied for second in game-winning goals (12).

Information for this story was provided by York College.