The York College women's lacrosse program has produced a school-record four All-Americans.

The 2019 Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association NCAA Division III All-America teams were released Monday.

York put two players on the first-team — senior defender Nicole Clauter and junior attack Meghan Fox. Junior midfielders Regan Cook and Devin Hursey each earned second-team honors.

Clauter concludes her Spartan career as a three-time first-team All-American, the first player in school history to earn three All-America awards. Fox is now a two-time first-team All-American. Hursey moved up one team this year after being a third-team selection in 2018. Cook is making her first All-America appearance.

The previous school record for All-Americans in a single season was three, set last spring.

Clauter: Clauter's senior year saw her set a school-record with 116 draw controls in addition to 55 ground balls and 28 caused turnovers in 23 games played, helping York win a school-record 17 games.

"I am not sure you can really quantify how much Nicky has meant to our program," said Spartan head coach Jen Muston in a news release. "We won 60 games, advanced to three straight Elite Eights and won a (Capital Athletic Conference) championship during the last four years. That says so much about our seniors, and Nicky was clearly the lynchpin to that success."

Clauter finished her career with a school-record 82 games played and 82 games started. She became the first Spartan in school history to start in and play all of her collegiate games. She totaled a school-record 332 draw controls, 138 ground balls and 90 caused turnovers.

Fox: Fox had a school-record 93 points in 2019 on a school-record 69 goals and 24 assists. Fox also had 28 ground balls, 19 draw controls, 11 caused turnovers and was 8 for 23 in free-position shots.

"Meghan is such a dynamic finisher around the cage," Muston said. "She has the ability to take over the game and she did that a few times for us during the year. Meghan is truly an elite attacker."

For her career, Fox is first in game-winning goals (13), second in points (210), second in goals (165), fifth in free-position goals (27) and tied for seventh in assists (45).

Hursey: Hursey finished second on the team with 76 points on 33 goals and a school-record 43 assists. Hursey was 10 for 20 in free-position shots. She also collected 29 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers.

"Devin is one of the top two-way midfielders in the country," Muston said.

Hursey already owns the school record for career assists (86) and is fifth in points (163), and 13th in goals scored (77). 

Cook: Cook finished third on the team in scoring with 65 points on 52 goals and 13 assists. She was 6 for 19 in free-position shots. Cook also recorded 31 ground balls, nine caused turnovers and five draw controls. 

"She is so valuable to us as a two-way midfielder," Muston said. Her ability to make plays on both ends of the field has made us much better as a team."

Cook is ranked fifth in career goals (120), sixth in points (145) and tied for second in game-winning goals (12).

Information for this story was provided by York College.

