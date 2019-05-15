York College logo (Photo: FILE)

It was a painful way to end a standout season for the York College men's lacrosse team.

The Spartans allowed a four-goal, second-half lead to slip away on Wednesday night in an 11-10 overtime setback to Cabrini College at York's Kinsley Field in an NCAA Division III quarterfinal match.

York led 7-3 early in the second half, but couldn't hold on. Mike Gerzabek's unassisted goal at the 2-minute, 18-second mark of OT proved to be the difference. That was the first time that the Spartans trailed all night.

Cabrini avenged an 11-7 loss to York at Kinsley Field earlier this season.

The Spartans, ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division III, finished at 19-3. No. 6 Cabrini improved to 20-2 and advanced to the national semifinals.

York was trying to advance to the national semifinals for the first time in program history.

Hunter Davis, Thomas Pfeiffer and Brendan McGrath each had two goals and an assist to lead York.