Story Highlights The York College women's lacrosse team beat Misericordia on Sunday, 17-8.

The York College men's lacrosse team downed Washington & Lee on Saturday, 14-12.

Both York College victories came in NCAA Division III playoff action.

Buy Photo York College's Meghan Fox, seen here in a file photo, became just the third Spartan in school history to reach 200 career points on Sunday in a 17-8 NCAA Division III win over Misericordia. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York College lacrosse teams enjoyed a triumphant weekend in NCAA Division III action at Kinsley Field.

The York women, ranked No. 6 nationally in D-III, reached the NCAA Sweet 16 with a 17-8 pounding of Misericordia on a cool and rainy Sunday afternoon.

The day before, the No. 4 York men outlasted No. 13 Washington & Lee, 14-12, to earn an NCAA Elite Eight berth.

The York women are now 16-5 on the season and will next take on No. 11 St. John Fisher (19-1) at Tufts University in Massachusetts, on Saturday at a time to be determined.

York handed St. John Fisher its only loss, 10-9 in overtime, on March 5 in Clearwater, Florida.

In Sunday's win over Misericorida, the Spartans were led by Meghan Fox (four goals, assist), Celly Arthur (goal, four assists), Regan Cook (three goals), Madison Marciniak (three goals), Chloe MacDonald (two goals, assist), Caitlin Rankin (two goals) and Devin Hursey (goal, assist).

Fox became just the third Spartan in school history to reach 200 career points. Fox now has 63 goals this spring, which sets a new single-season record for the Spartans. She is tied with Leah Schultz for second on the all-time goal scoring list with 159. Fox's 84 points is second on the single-season list, one point behind Allison Napolitano's school record of 85 set in 2008.

The York women have now won six straight and 11 of their last 12. The Spartans are now 9-7 all-time in NCAA action and 6-0 all-time at Kinsley Field in the tournament.

Arthur, a freshman, tied her career-high with four assists. Arthur also had career-high-tying five points. Marciniak, a sophomore, also tied her career high with three goals.

No. 6 Cabrini up next for York men: The York men (19-2), meanwhile, have won 13 of their last 14 games and advanced to face No. 6 Cabrini College on Wednesday in York at a time to be determined. The Cavaliers disposed of Springfield 15-8 in its third-round game on Saturday afternoon.

Washington & Lee finished at 16-5. York is now 8-4 all-time in NCAA action, including 7-2 at Kinsley Field.

Hunter Davis (four goals, four ground balls), Brad Casale (three goals), Gunnar Reynolds (goal, three assists), Jake Hvazda (goal, two assists), J.D. Beck (three caused turnovers), Billy Sasso (17 for 29 at the X, 11 ground balls, goal, assist), Jack Michael (eight saves) and Thomas Pfeiffer (three assists) led York in the win over Washington & Lee.

