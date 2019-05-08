Gunnar Reynolds (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

The York College men's lacrosse team used a huge second half to get past Stockton University 18-11 in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Division III Men's Lacrosse Tournament.

The Spartans and Osprey were tied 7-7 at the half, but York scored five goals in the third quarter and six more in the fourth to win comfortably in their NCAA opener. The Spartans got goals from 12 different players.

York, ranked No. 4 nationally in D-III, now advance to the third round and will play host to the winner of Wednesday night's Washington and Lee vs. Piedmont game on Saturday in York.

York improved to 18-2, while Stockton fell to 18-3.

Gunnar Reynolds (four goals, assist), Thomas Pfeiffer (three goals, three assists) and Hunter Davis (two goals) led the York attack. Jack Michael had career-high 13 saves for York.

The Spartans improved to 2-0 all-time against Stockton and are now 7-4 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and 5-0 in opening-round games under head coach Brandon Childs.

York's J.T. Kidd came off the bench and won 6-of-9 face offs in the game including 5-of-8 in the decisive fourth quarter.

The Spartans held the high-flying Osprey offense to 11 goals, Stockton's second-lowest scoring output of the year (10 vs. Elizabethtown and vs. DeSales). Stockton's offense had been clicking coming into the game, averaging 22.5 goals per game over their previous seven games. The Ospreys had entered the game averaging 19 goals per game for the year