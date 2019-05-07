Story Highlights York's Nicole Clauter is the CAC Women's Lacrosse Player of the Year.

Nicole Clauter (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

The most prestigious awards in Capital Athletic Conference women's lacrosse are headed to York College.

The Spartans' Nicole Clauter was selected the CAC Player of the Year for a second time, while York's Jen Muston was picked the CAC Coach of the year for a fourth time.

The CAC champion Spartans also had seven players earn berths on the All-CAC teams. Earning first-team honors were Clauter, Meghan Fox, Regan Cook, Devin Hursey and Claudia DiVenti. Seniors Caitlin Rankin and Abby Smith were selected to the second team.

Muston, who was also CAC Coach of the Year in 2011, 2012 and 2017, led the Spartans to their first-ever CAC Tournament championship, ending Salisbury's run of 16 straight conference championships. Muston is now 157-68 heading into the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Jen Muston (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

Clauter was also the CAC Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2017. A two-time All-American, Clauter closes her career as a four-time All-CAC honoree. She was a second-team pick as a freshman and has been a first-team honoree ever since.

Clauter is second on the team and second in the CAC in draw controls with 96, has 49 ground balls and has forced a team-high 25 turnovers. Clauter also ranks fourth in the CAC in ground balls and is ninth in caused turnovers. She owns the Spartan school record for career draw controls with 312, while she is ranked fifth in career ground balls (132) and fourth in caused turnovers (87).

Fox, a junior attack, is making her third-straight first-team All-CAC appearance. Fox, who was also the CAC Rookie of the Year in 2016, leads the Spartans with 79 points on 59 goals and 20 assists. She ranks second in the CAC in points and is tied for second in goals. At York, she is third in career points (196) and tied for third in career goals (155). Fox also owns the school record in game-winning goals with 13.

Cook, a junior midfielder, is another three-time All-CAC performer, making her third appearance on the first team. Cook is third on the team in points with 58 on 45 goals and 13 assists. Cook is sixth on York's all-time scoring list with 138 points, fifth on the all-time goal-scoring list (113 goals) and third in game-winning goals (11).

Hursey is now a two-time first-team All-CAC selection. Hursey is second on the team in scoring with 70 points. Hursey has 30 goals and a team-high 40 assists. Hursey broke York's career assists record earlier this year. She now has 83 career helpers. Hursey is also fifth in career points (157) at York. She is ranked fourth in the CAC in assists and seventh in points.

DiVenti earned her first All-CAC honor. She leads the team and the CAC in draw controls with 100 for the year.

Rankin makes her first All-CAC team as a women's lacrosse player after being a two-time All-CAC selection for women's soccer. Rankin has scored 37 points on 30 goals and seven assists.

Smith has an 8.44 goals-against average and a 49.8% save percentage. She is 15-5 for the campaign. Smith has 149 saves and is ranked second in the CAC in goals-against average, save percentage and goalie wins.

The Spartans (15-5) are making their eighth consecutive NCAA D-III Tournament appearance starting this weekend. The Spartans, ranked No. 8 nationally in D-III, will host Endicott and Misericordia in an opening-round game Saturday and will then play the winner at 1 p.m. Sunday at Kinsley Field.

Information for this story was provided by York College.