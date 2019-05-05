Story Highlights The York College women's lacrosse team won the CAC Tournament title on Saturday.

The No. 8 Spartans earned the crown with a 13-11 triumph at No. 6 Salisbury.

It was York's first CAC tournament title. York was 0-5 in previous CAC finals.

Buy Photo York College' Meghan Fox, seen here at right in a meeting earlier this season vs. Salisbury, had four goals and an assist on Saturday in a 13-11 win over Salisbury in the Capital Athletic Conference Tournament title match. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York College women's lacrosse team made history on Saturday.

The Spartans won their first-ever Capital Athletic Conference Tournament championship with a 13-11 triumph at Salisbury.

The championship was long in the making for the Spartans. They entered Saturday 0 for 5 in their previous trips to the CAC title games, with all five of those losses coming to Salisbury. The win also snapped Salisbury's 16-year run of winning the conference championship.

It was York's second win ever vs. Salisbury.

York, ranked No. 8 in NCAA Division III, improved to 15-5. No. 6 Salisbury fell to 16-3.

Meghan Fox (four goals, assist), Caitlin Rankin (three goals), Celly Arthur (two goals, two assists), Chloe MacDonald (two goals), Claudia DiVenti (10 draw controls) and Abby Smith (seven saves) led York.

Fox now leads the team with 59 goals on the year and is also just four points away from 200 career points. Rankin and Hursey became the third and fourth Spartans to reach the 30-goal mark on the season. DiVenti recorded her 100th draw control on the season.

The Spartans will next make their eighth straight appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament. They earned an automatic bid to the event by winning the CAC title. The NCAA field is set to be revealed Sunday night.

York men fall in CAC title match: The news wasn't as good for the York men in their CAC title match vs. Salisbury on Saturday.

No. 2 York fell to No. 3 Salisbury, 13-7, at Kinsley Field in York.

The Spartans saw their 11-game win streak come to a halt. The Sea Gulls earned their 22nd CAC championship. They have beaten the Spartans in three of the last four CAC title games, including the last two at Kinsley Field after the Spartans won the regular- season meetings.

York fell to 17-2, while Salisbury improved 19-1.

Buy Photo Salisbury's Zach Pompea (3) and Cross Ferrara (22) celebrate a Sea Gull goal against York College during the CAC Championship, Saturday, May 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Gunnar Reynolds (three goals), Brad Casale (two) and Hunter Davis (goal, assist) led York.

The York men are now 1-4 in CAC title games, with all five appearances coming against Salisbury. York is 1-7 all-time in the tournament vs. the Sea Gulls.

Salisbury's Brandon Warren was outstanding in goal, notching 16 saves. Warren allowed seven goals and made just three saves in the Spartans' regular-season win at Salisbury.

The Sea Gulls won 17 of 24 face-offs on Saturday.

The Spartans now must wait to hear their NCAA fate on Sunday evening when the 2019 D-III field is announced. The Spartans are highly likely to garner one of the at-large berths.

Baseball team sees season end with CAC losses: The York College baseball team had its 2019 campaign come to an end with a pair of defeats on the first day of the CAC Tournament on Friday.

York lost the opener 16-6 to Mary Washington and then fell 8-1 in the second game to Christopher Newport, which is ranked No. 2 in NCAA D-III.

York finished 25-16.

In the first game, York was led by Jack Barry (3 for 5, two RBIs, two runs scored, two homers), Grant Oberholtzer (3 for 5, three RBIs, run, homer), Austin Denlinger (2 for 5, run, double) and Jimmy Wiegers (2 for 4, run, walk).

In the second game, Oberholtzer was 2 for 4 with a double, while Dallastown High School graduate Brandon White was 1 for 4 with an RBI and run scored and Barry doubled.

Oberholtzer hit a career-high eight homers on the season while also leading the team with 63 hits, a .360 batting average, 55 runs and 22 stolen bases. White finished with the team lead in homers with nine and RBIs with 51.

York finished hitting .299.

The Spartans struggled down the stretch, however, losing eight of their last nine.

Northeastern grad Linne, Susquehannock grad Banchiere win events at CAC Championships: The York College men's track and field squad finished fifth of seven teams at the 2019 CAC Championships in Newport News, Virginia.

The Spartans accumulated 87 points. Mary Washington earned the team title with 183 points.

Senior Ben Linne, a Northeastern High Schools graduate, capped his career with a win in the 10,000-meter run on Friday night, when he recorded a time of 33 minutes, 26.63 seconds. Linne also earned a third-place finish in the 5,000 run in 15:23.33. Dan Forry was York's other All-CAC finisher as he placed second in the 3,000 steeplechase in 9:55.56.

The York women's track and field team finished sixth of seven teams at the CAC event.

The Spartans finished with 80 points. Mary Washington captured the title with 162 points.

The Spartans had a pair of individual champions on Saturday. Senior Jess DelViscio was the 1,500 run champion in 4:44.40. Junior Rachel Banchiere, a Susquehannock grad, earned the win in the 3,000 steeplechase in 12:16.04. Banchiere won the event by more than 3 1/2 seconds.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was provided by York College athletics.