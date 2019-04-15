York College Spartans logo (Photo: FILE)

The York College baseball team is on the cusp of a 20-win season.

The Spartans improved to 19-8 on a blustery Monday with a 14-5 triumph over Messiah in Grantham. It marked the 11th time this season York has reached double figures in runs.

The Spartans banged out 12 hits and improved to 10-3 in nonconference games. Messiah fell to 11-19.

Jack Barry (3 for 4, two runs scored, two RBIs, two walks, double), Austin Denlinger (2 for 4, four runs scored, two RBIs, walk, two stolen bases) and Dallastown High School graduate Brandon White (2 for 4, run scored, RBI, walk, double) led the York attack.

Freshman Robert Chaney started and got his first career win, going 5 1/3 innings and giving up two earned runs. Sophomore Jake Herr pitched 3 2/3 two-hit, shutout innings to get his first career save. He struck out a career-high six.