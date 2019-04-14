The York College baseball team snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday with a 10-5 nonconference victory over Rutgers-Camden at Jaquet Field in York.

The Spartans were coming off three-game sweep at the hands of Salisbury on Friday and Saturday.

York improved to 18-8 overall, while Rutgers-Camden fell to 13-15. The Spartans trailed 5-0 after 5 1/2 innings before rallying for 10 unanswered runs, scoring two in the sixth, five in seventh and three in the eighth.

Susquehannock High School graduate Conor Miller (2-0) got the win with four innings of three-hit shutout relief, striking out three and walking two. The sophomore right-hander lowered his earned-run average for the season to 1.29 over 14 innings. He has three saves.

Luke Turner (three hits, double, four RBIs, run), Grant Oberholtzer (two hits, homer, three runs, RBI), Austin Denlinger (triple, double, RBI, run), Jack Barry (homer, three runs, RBI, three walks) and Garrett Southern (two hits, two RBIs) paced York's 12-hit attack.

OTHER YORK

COLLEGE EVENT

Softball team hands CNU its first CAC loss: The York College softball team handed Christopher Newport its first Capital Athletic Conference loss on Sunday during a doubleheader in Newport News, Virginia.

CNU won the first game, 10-7, but York took the second game, 2-1. York stands at 21-13 overall and 6-4 in the CAC. CNU is 24-4 and 5-1 and is ranked No. 3 nationally in NCAA Division III.

Ginger Lewis (10-4) got the win for York, pitching a complete game, six-hitter, striking out five and walking four. Natalie Decena had two hits, including a homer, for York. Taylor Lindsay also homered for York.

In the first game, Decena (two hits, RBI, run), Lindsay (two hits, homer, RBI, run), Elle Meyer (two hits, run) and Mia Ruffalo (homer) excelled at the plate for York.

Golf team finishes second at Gettysburg Invitational: The York College golf team finished second on Sunday at the seven-team Gettysburg Invitational at Hanover Country Club.

York finished with a two-day total of 83-over-par 651, finishing two shots behind the championship team from Gettysburg.

Jordan Koller finished fourth individually for York with a 19-over 161 total on rounds of 81 and 80. York's Shelby Tapman tied for fifth at 20-over 162 on rounds of 82 and 80. York's Emma Harding took seventh at 22-over 164 after rounds of 78 and 86, while York's Anna Moore was 10th at 24-over 166 after rounds of 82 and 84.

Gettysburg's Skylar Frankiewicz was the individual medalist at 11-over 153 after rounds of 77 and 76.

