Story Highlights York College will join the Middle Atlantic Conference starting in 2020.

York has been a Capital Athletic Conference member for nearly three decades.

York will become the 18th member of the MAC and play in the Commonwealth Division.

Buy Photo York College's Chloe MacDonald is shown here during women's lacrosse action earlier this season against Gettysburg. York will leave the Capital Athletic Conference for the Middle Atlantic Conference for the 2020-21 academic year. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

In what is being described as a "monumental change," York College will soon embark on a new athletic era.

Tuesday, it was announced that the Spartans will join the Middle Atlantic Conference beginning in the 2020-21 academic year. York will leave its longtime conference home, the Capital Athletic Conference, after the 2019-20 season.

The decision was announced in a news release by Thomas Botzman, the MAC executive committee chair and the Misericordia University president.

York will become the 18th member of the MAC and the 10th member of the MAC Commonwealth Division.

“(York is) a good match in academics and athletics for our student-athletes,” Botzman said in a news release.

"Membership in the MAC is a great fit for York College and will provide a more regional travel schedule for our teams," York president Pamela Gunter-Smith said in the news release. " As founding members of the Capital Athletic Conference, we are both grateful for, and proud of, the affiliation we have shared over the past 29 years in the CAC."

"Monumental change:" York brings 23 varsity sports to the MAC: baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s track & field (indoor and outdoor), women’s volleyball and wrestling.

“Though this is a monumental change for York College athletics, because of geography, I expect our transition to the MAC to be rather natural,” said Paul Saikia, the York College assistant dean for athletics and recreation, in the news relase. “In most of our sports, the MAC has routinely accounted for a number of our nonconference opponents, so there is a great deal of familiarity. As a matter of fact, I believe we will have competed against MAC opponents in every sport except one this year.

"Of course, every conference is different — I’m not sure how much it will show up on the field of play, but administratively there will be some adjustments, especially when moving from an organization of eight to 18. The bottom line is that we are obligated to provide the best experience we can for our student-athletes, and we believe that membership in the Middle Atlantic Conference is part of that commitment.”

CAC founder: The Spartans helped found the CAC in 1989. York has captured 33 team championships, 49 coach-of-the-year honors, 37 CAC player-of-the-year award winners, and 57 rookie-of-the-year honorees.

“There are so many positive aspects to this move for us,” Saikia said in the news relase. “Though it’s not readily apparent to our student-athletes, the greatest of them may be stability. The MAC is a well-established conference with a membership that is bound by commonalities. With that comes the advantages of full conference schedules and automatic NCAA qualifying berths for every team sport.

"I see the more condensed footprint of the MAC as an opportunity to build rivalries, to provide our fans with more access to see us play when we’re on the road and to draw larger crowds at home. As we’ve become accustomed to in the CAC, the competition will be excellent and we’re looking forward to growing new alliances that will be mutually beneficial.”

Saikia is thankful for the Spartans’ time in the CAC.

“We are a charter member of the CAC," he said in the news relase. "For those of us who have been part of the conference since its first day, there is certainly an emotional tie. We are thankful for our opportunities and experiences in the CAC. Our history will proudly include thirty years of valued affiliation with institutions that were both wonderfully-collegial partners and tremendous opponents."

Other MAC members: The other members of the MAC, located across four states, are: Albright College (Reading, Pa.), Alvernia University (Reading, Pa.), Arcadia University (Glenside, Pa.), Delaware Valley University (Doylestown, Pa.), DeSales University (Center Valley, Pa.), Eastern University (St. Davids, Pa.), Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus (Madison, N.J.), Hood College (Frederick, Md.), King’s College (Wilkes-Barre, Pa.), Lebanon Valley College (Annville, Pa.), Lycoming College (Williamsport, Pa.), Manhattanville College (Purchase, N.Y.), Messiah College (Mechanicsburg, Pa.), Misericordia University (Dallas, Pa.), Stevenson University (Owings Mills, Md.), Widener University (Chester, Pa.) and Wilkes University (Wilkes-Barre, Pa.).



Manhattanville College will depart the MAC and MAC Freedom for the Skyline Conference after the conclusion of the 2018-19 academic year. Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken, N.J.) will join the MAC and MAC Freedom beginning July 1, 2019.

Information for this story was provided by a news release from the Middle Atlantic Conference.