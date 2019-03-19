Story Highlights The York College baseball team earned a 15-6 win vs. Elizabethtown on Monday.

The Spartans (8-1) are averaging nearly 11 runs per game, while batting. 344.

Dallastown grad Brandon White had four hits and three RBIs for York.

Justin Kilpatrick added two homers, six RBIs and two runs scored for York.

Buy Photo Spartans teammates greet Justin Kilpatrick (16) after he hit his second home run of the game against Elizabethtown, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Kilpatrick connected with a two-run homer in the second and at three-run shot in the third. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York College baseball team continued its offensive onslaught on Monday afternoon.

The Spartans pounded out 14 hits en route a 15-6 nonconference triumph over Elizabethtown at Jaquet Field.

York improved to 8-1 on the season and is averaging nearly 11 runs per game. The Spartans are hitting .344 as a team

Dallastown High School graduate Brandon White led the way for York on Monday with four hits, including a double, to go with three RBIs. The junior outfielder now has 15 RBIs on the season.

Justin Kilpatrick also had a monster game for the Spartans with two homers, six RBIs and two runs scored.

York's other standout hitters on Monday were: Grant Oberholtzer (two doubles, two RBIs, two runs), Austin Denlinger (two hits, two RBIs, two runs), Garrett Southern (two hits, two runs) and Jimmy Wiegers (hit, RBI, three runs).

Josh Mann got the win on the mound, improving to 2-0. He allowed one earned run over six innings, striking out five and walking one.

York is at Catholic University on Thursday afternoon. The Cardinals are 9-4.

OTHER YORK

COLLEGE EVENT

Spartans earn softball sweep: The York College softball team earned a nonconference doubleheader sweep over Franklin & Marshall on Monday.

York won the first game, 5-3, and the second game, 8-0, to improve to 10-6 overall. F&M fell to 6-6.

Ginger Lewis pitched a three-hit shutout in the second game to improve to 3-1. She struck out five and walked two. Taylor Lindsay got the opening win with a complete-game effort, striking out four and walking one.

In the opener Julie Van O'Linda belted a three-run homer to lead York's offense. In the second game, York's offensive leaders were Shyla Pastore (two hits, two runs, RBI), Alyssa Harhigh (two hits, two runs) and Elle Meyer (hits, two runs).