PHOTOS: Elizabethtown College at York College baseball
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Spartans shortstop Austin Benlinger, left, and second baseman Bailey Doan, right, both scramble to make the play as Robbie Bertucio of Elizabethtown attempts to steal second, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Doan was able to make the tag for the out. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Spartans shortstop Austin Benlinger, left, and second baseman Bailey Doan, right, both scramble to make the play as Robbie Bertucio of Elizabethtown attempts to steal second, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Doan was able to make the tag for the out. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Josh Mann delivers for York College against Elizabethtown, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Josh Mann delivers for York College against Elizabethtown, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Spartans teammates greet Justin Kilpatrick (16) after he hit his second home run of the game against Elizabethtown, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Kilpatrick connected with a two-run homer in the second and at three-run shot in the third. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Spartans teammates greet Justin Kilpatrick (16) after he hit his second home run of the game against Elizabethtown, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Kilpatrick connected with a two-run homer in the second and at three-run shot in the third. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Spartans shortstop Austin Denlinger makes a sliding stop, recovering in time to throw out Elizabethtowns JT Thompson, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Spartans shortstop Austin Denlinger makes a sliding stop, recovering in time to throw out Elizabethtowns JT Thompson, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Elizabethtown College at York College baseball, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The York College baseball team continued its offensive onslaught on Monday afternoon.

    The Spartans pounded out 14 hits en route a 15-6 nonconference triumph over Elizabethtown at Jaquet Field.

    York improved to 8-1 on the season and is averaging nearly 11 runs per game. The Spartans are hitting .344 as a team

    Dallastown High School graduate Brandon White led the way for York on Monday with four hits, including a double, to go with three RBIs. The junior outfielder now has 15 RBIs on the season.

    Justin Kilpatrick also had a monster game for the Spartans with two homers, six RBIs and two runs scored.

    York's other standout hitters on Monday were: Grant Oberholtzer (two doubles, two RBIs, two runs), Austin Denlinger (two hits, two RBIs, two runs), Garrett Southern (two hits, two runs) and Jimmy Wiegers (hit, RBI, three runs).

    Josh Mann got the win on the mound, improving to 2-0. He allowed one earned run over six innings, striking out five and walking one.

    York is at Catholic University on Thursday afternoon. The Cardinals are 9-4.

    OTHER YORK

    COLLEGE EVENT

    Spartans earn softball sweep: The York College softball team earned a nonconference doubleheader sweep over Franklin & Marshall on Monday.

    York won the first game, 5-3, and the second game, 8-0, to improve to 10-6 overall. F&M fell to 6-6.

    Ginger Lewis pitched a three-hit shutout in the second game to improve to 3-1. She struck out five and walked two. Taylor Lindsay got the opening win with a complete-game effort, striking out four and walking one.

    In the opener Julie Van O'Linda belted a three-run homer to lead York's offense. In the second game, York's offensive leaders were Shyla Pastore (two hits, two runs, RBI), Alyssa Harhigh (two hits, two runs) and Elle Meyer (hits, two runs).

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE