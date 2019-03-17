Story Highlights The York College baseball team has now won seven straight games.

During that stretch, the Spartans are averaging more than 11 runs per game.

In a three-game sweep of Southern Virginia, York outscored the Knights, 36-12.

Jimmy Wiegers (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

The York College baseball team is on a serious offensive roll.

The Spartans swept a three-game home series over Capital Athletic Conference rival Southern Virginia over the weekend, outscoring the Knights, 36-12. The game scores were 6-3 on Friday and 13-8 and 17-1 on Saturday.

Southern Virginia entered the weekend at 8-2. It marked the opening of CAC action for both teams.

After a season-opening loss, York has now won seven straight, averaging more than 11 runs per game during that stretch.

Leading the offensive charge this season for York are Austin Denlinger (.438, 10 runs, four RBIs), Jimmy Wiegers (.433, 16 RBIs, 12 runs), Rob Acierno (.387, 18 runs, three RBIs) and Grant Oberholtzer (.353, 10 runs, seven RBIs). Dallastown High School graduate Brandon White is second on the team in RBIs with 12.

As a team, York is hitting .340 and averaging more than 10 runs per game.

York plays host to Elizabethtown at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

OTHER YORK

COLLEGE EVENTS

Men's lacrosse team goes 1-1 over weekend: The York College men's lacrosse team went 1-1 over the weekend at the Stevenson Mustang Classic in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Friday, York suffered its first loss of the season, 10-6 to Rochester Institute. The Spartans came into that game ranked No. 5 in NCAA Division III, while Rochester came in ranked No. 2.

Saturday, York rebounded with a 12-4 win over No. 20 Stevenson.

The Spartans now stand at 7-1. Stevenson is 1-5. Rochester is 5-1 after falling to No. 4 Amherst 17-16 on Saturday at Stevenson.

Thomas Pfeiffer led York over the weekend with five goals.

York's next game is a top-10 showdown at 7 p.m. Friday at home vs. No. 6 Cabrini (7-0).

No. 7 women's lacrosse team tops Messiah: The York College women's lacrosse squad used a 6-0 run to start the second half en route to a 14-10 nonconference win vs. Messiah College on Saturday in Grantham.

York, ranked No. 7 in NCAA Division III, improved to 5-1. Messiah fell to 1-6.

Meghan Fox (four goals, assist) and Chloe MacDonald (three goals, two assists) led York.

York's next contest is 4 p.m. Wednesday at Gettysburg. The unbeaten Bullets (5-0) are ranked No. 1 nationally in D-III.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.