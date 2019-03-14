Story Highlights York College's Jason Bady was named a third-team All-American on Thursday.

He's the third player in program history to earn All-America recognition.

York's previous All-Americans were Chad McGowan and Nick Brady.

Buy Photo York College's Jason Bady, right, works to get past Salisbury's Braedon Dorsey during men's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Jason Bady has joined an elite group in York College men's basketball history.

Thursday, the senior guard became the third player in program history to earn All-America recognition when he was named an National Association of Basketball Coaches Third-Team selection for NCAA Division III.

Dallastown High School graduate Chad McGowan was a two time All-American (2006-07 and 2007-08) for York, while Delone Catholic High School graduate Nick Brady was an All-American in 2009-10. McGowan was a first-team selection in 2006-07 and a second-team pick in 2007-08. Brady was a third-team pick during his senior campaign. All three Spartan All-Americans also earned the Capital Athletic Conference Player of the Year awards in the seasons when they were selected as All-Americans.

"Jason certainly earned this All-American honor," York College head coach Matt Hunter said in a news release. "His hard work and dedication to being the best player he could be certainly paid off. Jason's ability to make plays for himself and his teammates were a big part of our success this year. This is a great honor for Jason and for our program."

Jason Bady (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

As a senior, the 6-foot Bady averaged a conference-leading 18.4 points per game. He added 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots per game. He averaged 30.8 minutes per game, shooting 53.2 percent from the floor, 33.8 percent from 3-point range and 79.9 percent from the free-throw line.

In addition to leading the conference in scoring, Bady finished third in rebounding, 10th in assists, seventh in steals and fifth in blocked shots. Bady was also eighth in the league in field-goal percentage, fifth in free-throw percentage, first in free throws made per game (5.2) and third in field goals made per game (6.2).

Bady finished his Spartans career with 1,154 points, 538 rebounds, 224 assists, 80 blocked shots and 159 steals. He played in 110 games with 72 starts. He ranks fourth in career steals, fourth in games played, fifth in blocked shots, ninth in free-throw attempts (424), 10th in free throws made (315), 12th in rebounds, 14th in assists and 18th in points.

Bady's career started with 24 games and one start as a freshman when he averaged 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. He moved to a part-time starter as a sophomore, when he averaged 9.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Bady took another step as a junior when he played in and started all 29 games, averaging 10.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

As Bady's numbers improved, so did the Spartan win totals. After going 10-15 during his freshman year, the Spartans went 17-10 during 2016-17, followed by the 24-5 campaign during Bady's junior year. The Spartans went 22-8 this year, earning their second-straight CAC regular-season championship. York's 46 wins over the last two years is the second-highest two-year win total in school history (53 in 2004-05 and 2005-06).

Wednesday, Bady was also named to the NABC Coaches All-Middle Atlantic First Team.

Bady will participate in the 2019 NABC Reese's Senior All-Star Game on Saturday in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tip time is set for 4:30 p.m.