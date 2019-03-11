Story Highlights York College men's basketball standout Jason Bady has picked up another honor.

He's been picked for the Reese's NABC Division III Senior All-Star Game.

This season, Bady averaged 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

The honors continue to pour in for York College's Jason Bady.

For the second year in a row, the York men's basketball team will have a representative at the Reese's National Association of Basketball Coaches Division III Senior All-Star Game.

Bady, a 6-foot senior guard was selected to play in the game, which will be part of the 2019 NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Championship Weekend in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The game will be played at 4:30 p.m. Saturday before the D-III national title game, which tips off at 7 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The teams are composed of two senior players from each of the eight D-III regions, a pair of at-large selections and two more seniors who were selected by on-line voting on D3hoops.com.

Bady will play for Team Schlosser for longtime Elizabethtown head coach Bob Schlosser. Schlosser led the E-Town program for 27 years before retiring following the 2016-17 season.

Bady was earlier named the 2019 Capital Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

It's the second straight year that York will have a representative at the game. Last year, Dalton Myers earned a berth.

Also on Monday, Bady was selected to the D3hoops.com All-Middle Atlantic First Team. Myers also also earned a spot on that team a season ago.

Bady finished the year averaging 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots per game. He shot 53.2 percent from the floor and 79.9 percent from the free throw line. He led the CAC in points per game, was third in rebounding, first in free throws made per game, fifth in blocks per game, fifth in free throw percentage, eighth in field goal percentage and 10th in assists per game.

The game will be broadcast live on the D3Hoops.com.

OTHER YORK

COLLEGE NOTES

CAC honors lacrosse goalie: York freshman goalkeeper Jack Michael has been named the Capital Athletic Conference Men's Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week.

Michael helped York to a 2-0 record for the week. In a top-10 showdown at No. 8 Gettysburg, Michael made 11 saves and held the Bullets to six goals. Michael followed that with three goals allowed in three quarters of play in York's 12-4 win over Susquehanna.

For the year, Michael owns a 7.20 goals-against average and a 56 percent save percentage in his six wins.

York is 6-0 overall is ranked No. 5 in the latest NCAA Division III rankings by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association.

Freshman is Spartan Athlete of Week: York College freshman shortstop Alyssa Harhigh has been named the Spartan Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 10.

During the Spartan softball team's spring trip in Clermont, Florida, Harhigh hit .552 (16 for 29), with nine runs scored, three doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs in eight games. Harhigh tallied at least one hit in all eight games for the week.

For the season, Harhigh is hitting a team-leading .476 with 13 runs scored, four doubles, four homers and 17 RBIs. She also has three stolen bases and a slugging percentage of .857. York is off to 7-5 start.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.