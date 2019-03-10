Story Highlights Greg Warner finished second in NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships.

The York College senior competed in the 149-pound weight class.

It was Warner's second-straight national runner-up finish.

Warner finished the season at 34-7. He finished his York career at 131-35.

Greg Warner (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

York College senior Greg Warner closed out his Spartan career on Saturday evening with a second-place finish in the 149-pound class at the 2019 NCAA Division III National Championships.

The Big Spring High School graduate fell to College of New Jersey's Ryan Budzek 4-2 in the national title bout, finishing as the national runner-up for the second straight season.

Budzek got a reversal with 1:02 left in regulation to break a 2-2 tie. He would hold on and win the national championship as an unseeded wrestler.

Warner advanced to the championship match thanks to his 10-7 win over Brett Kaliner in the semifinals.

Warner finished his career with a record of 131-35, the identical record to all-time wins leader Ryan Flynn, who had held the record for the last two years. Warner closed out his senior year at 34-7. He was York's first four-time All-American. Warner won at least 30 matches in all four of his years as a Spartan.

On the strength of Warner's performance, the Spartans finished tied 17th as a team. They totaled 18 points, tying them with Alma College.

OTHER YORK

COLLEGE NOTE

No. 6 men's lacrosse team stays unbeaten: The York College men's lacrosse team remained perfect on the season, downing Susquehanna 12-4 in a nonconference contest Saturday afternoon in Selinsgrove.

The Spartans, ranked No. 6 in NCAA Division III, improved to 6-0. Susquehanna fell to 3-3.

Hunter Davis (four goals, assist), Brendan McGrath (three goals, two assists, four ground balls), Billy Sasso (10 for 14 at the X, four ground balls) and Thomas Pfeiffer (goal, two assists) led York.

Davis now leads the team in scoring with 25 points on 14 goals and 11 assists, while fellow seniors McGrath and Pfeiffer are tied for second with 23 points each. McGrath has a team-leading 19 goals and four assists while Pfeiffer has 14 goals and nine assists

The Spartans return to action at 6:15 Friday evening when they face No. 3 RIT in the opening round of the Green Turtle Classic at Stevenson University in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Information for this story was provided by York College athletics.