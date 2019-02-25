Story Highlights The York College men's basketball team has earned an NCAA Division III berth.

The Spartans are 21-7, including a share of the CAC regular-season title.

York will face DeSales (21-6) on Friday at Randolph-Macon College.

Matt Hunter (Photo11: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

The York College men's basketball team is NCAA bound for a second-straight season.

The Spartans received an at-large berth for the Division III national tournament on Monday afternoon.

York stands at 21-7 after sharing the Capital Athletic Conference regular-season crown with Christopher Newport. The Spartans then lost to CNU on Saturday in the CAC Tournament title game.

York will have to hit the road for its first-round NCAA game on Friday, taking on DeSales University in Ashland, Virginia, on the campus of Randolph-Macon College. The next day, the winner of the York-DeSales game will face the winner of Friday's game between Randolph-Macon and Morrisville State. Official game times will be released Tuesday.

"I am really happy for our guys," York head coach Matt Hunter said in a news release. "They worked extremely hard and took advantage of every opportunity they got. I am proud of what this team has accomplished to this point in the season. I am excited to see what we can do in the tournament."

DeSales, from Center Valley southeast of Allentown, is 21-6 this season. The Bulldogs earned an automatic bid by winning the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Division title on Saturday with a 78-66 win over Wilkes. Randolph-Macon is 25-3, but is coming off a loss to Guilford in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference title game.

Of the four teams playing at Randolph-Macon next weekend, the host school is the only one ranked in the d3hoops.com national top 25. The Yellow Jackets come in at No. 5. Morrisville State, located in Morrisville, New York, comes in at 23-4 after winning the North Eastern Athletic Conference crown on Sunday.

The Spartans are making their sixth NCAA appearance. They return to the field after earning an automatic berth last year. The Spartans are making back-to-back tournament appearances for the first time since 2005-06.

York has not faced DeSales since 2005 when York beat the Bulldogs 74-60 in the opening round of the Dickinson Tournament to open the 2005-06 campaign. York is 12-6 all-time vs. DeSales.

York traveled to Ashland between Christmas and New Year's Day in 2016 when the Spartans participated in the R-MC Coaches Tournament. York defeated Johns Hopkins 76-72 in overtime before falling to the host Yellow Jackets 69-62 in the championship game of the tournament. York has never played Morrisville State in men's basketball.

York is 5-6 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and advanced past the first round in three of their five NCAA tournament appearances, including last season.

Some information for this story was provided by York College.