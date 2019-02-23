Story Highlights York College fell in the CAC men's basketball title game on Saturday.

The Spartans fell to Christopher Newport, 78-56, ending their 10-game win streak.

York will now wait to see if it is selected for the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Spring Grove High School graduate Darin Gordon, seen here in a file photo, scored 14 points on Saturday in the Capital Athletic Conference men's basketball title game against Christopher Newport.

The York College men's basketball team saw its season-high 10-game win streak come to an end in the Capital Athletic Conference title game on Saturday.

Christopher Newport, ranked No. 11 in NCAA Division III, downed the Spartans 78-56 in Newport News, Virginia.

The Spartans and Captains shared the regular-season CAC championship. The Captains were awarded the top seed via a coin flip. That made things a little more challenging for York. The Spartans had to try to win at the Freeman Center, a place where the Captains had not lost since last year.

York fell to 21-7. CNU improved to 25-3.

Jason Bady (13 points, 11 rebounds), Spring Grove High School graduate Darin Gordon (14 points), Joey Polczynski (13 points) and Central York grad Jared Wagner (12 points, seven rebounds, three assists) led York. Bady was hampered by foul trouble. The CAC Player of the Year played just 28 minutes before fouling out.

CNU got a 31-point, seven-rebound performance from Marcus Carter.

The Captains avenged their 2018 CAC championship game loss to York.

The Captains came into the game as the top defensive team in the league and held York to 33.9 percent from the floor, the Spartans' second worse shooting night of the year.

The Spartans now await to hear their fate on Monday afternoon when the NCAA Division III Tournament field is announced at 12:30 pm. The Spartans entered this weekend ranked third in the region and are expecting to earn a tournament bid but that won't be official until Monday's announcement.

OTHER YORK

COLLEGE EVENTS

Three Spartans headed to NCAA D-III national wrestling tournament: Three York College wrestlers punched their tickets to the NCAA Division III national tournament after finishing in the top three of their respective weight classes at the Southeast Regional in Williamsport on Saturday.

Seniors Greg Warner and Dylan Nuttall and junior Brandon Ballard will represent York at the national championships in Roanoke, Virginia, on March 8 and 9.

Warner became the first Spartan in school history to earn a bid to the national championship tournament four times. Warner won the 149-pound title to earn his second straight regional crown.

Nuttall earned his second straight national championship appearance after finishing third in the region at 125.

Ballard earned his first national berth by finishing third at 285.

Fox reaches milestone, No. 6 women's lacrosse team rolls: The York College women's lacrosse team cruised to a 14-4 win over Montclair State on Saturday in their first road contest for the 2019 season.

Junior Meghan Fox scored her 100th career goal in the win. She is just the fifth Spartan in school history to reach the century mark in career goals. Fox now had a team-leading eight goals on the year.

York, which is ranked No. 6 in NCAA Division III, improved to 2-0. Montclair fell to 0-1.

Fox finished with five goals, an assist and three ground balls. York's other leaders were: Skye Slater (three goals), Devin Hursey (two goals, two assists) and Abby Smith (seven saves).

The Spartans will continue their road trip in Lancaster when they travel to take on the seventh-ranked Diplomats of Franklin & Marshall College. Game time is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.

No. 7 men's lacrosse team moves to 3-0: The York College men's lacrosse team took to the road for the first time this year and came home with a 14-8 win at McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland, on Saturday.

The Spartans, who are ranked seventh in NCAA Division III, improved to 3-0. McDaniel fell to 0-2.

York was led by Thomas Pfeiffer (four goals, three assists), Brendan McGrath (four goals), Brad Casale (two goals, assist), Gunnar Reynolds (two goals), Billy Sasso (15-for-22 at the X, 12 ground balls) and Jack Michael (five saves).