Buy Photo Jared Wagner, seen here driving to the basketball in a file photo, had 21 points and 10 assists on Thursday in a Capital Athletic Conference semifinal win vs. Mary Washington. (Photo11: The York Dispatch)

Jared Wagner and Jason Bady have powered the York College men's basketball team back into the Capital Athletic Conference title game.

Wagner, a Central York High School graduate, stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, 10 assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks in York's 69-62 CAC semifinal triumph over visiting Mary Washington on Thursday night.

Bady, meanwhile, added 17 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Earlier Thursday, Bady had been named the CAC Player of the Year, while Wagner was named to the All-CAC second team.

Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon added 12 points and four assists for York, which improved to 21-6 overall. Mary Washington dropped to 18-9.

York is the defending CAC Tournament champion.

The second-seeded Spartans now advance to the CAC final on Saturday at top-seeded Christopher Newport. York and CNU (24-3) tied for the CAC regular-season title, but CNU won the coin flip for the top seed.

York beat CNU in last year's CAC title game.

CNU beat Salisbury in Thursday's other CAC semifinal, 87-71.

York and CNU split in the regular season, with each team winning on its home floor. CNU won 73-71, while York won, 82-81.