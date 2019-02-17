Story Highlights The York College men's basketball team beat Mary Washington on Saturday.

The victory gave York a piece of the CAC regular-season championship.

York will enter the CAC playoffs as the No. 2 seed behind Christopher Newport.

The York College men's basketball team earned a share of the Capital Athletic Conference title on Saturday, thanks to some more late-game heroics from senior Jason Bady.

Bady sank a pair of free throws with 4.1 seconds left to lift York to a 76-74 CAC win over Mary Washington in the regular-season finale at Wolf Gym inside the Grumbacher Center. The win came on Senior Day.

The Spartans have now won eight straight. They earned a share of the CAC crown at 12-2 with Christopher Newport. It's a second-straight championship for York, which also shared the regular-season title with CNU a season ago.

CNU (22-3), however, won the coin flip for the No. 1 seed for the upcoming CAC playoffs. York will be the No. 2 seed. That is the second straight season that same scenario played out. Last year, York won on CNU's home floor to claim the CAC playoff crown and the automatic NCAA Division III playoff berth that came with it.

York improved to 19-6 overall, Mary Washington fell to 17-8.

Saturday, York led by as many as 16 points before Mary Washington roared back in the second half to grab a 62-57 advantage. York got off the mat and fashioned an 11-2 run that gave the Spartans a 68-64 lead with 5:15 remaining in the game. The game then remained close until the end, when Bady buried his two clutch free throws to secure the victory.

Joey Polczynski (24 points, 8 for 12 from 3-point range), Bady (14 points, eight rebounds), Mike Frauenheim (14 points, five rebounds, four assists) and Zach Novick (12 points) led York.

The Spartans completed the second run through the CAC at 7-0. The win is the third in the last two weeks in which York has hit at least one free throw to win a game with under five seconds left in regulation.

York set a new school record with 19 3-point field goals in the win, breaking the old mark of 17 set against Pitt-Greensburg on December 4, 2000

The Spartan senior class of Jason Bady, Mike Frauenheim and Nolan Smith are now 70-36 over their four-year careers, including 60-21 the last three years, with two CAC regular-season championships and one CAC tournament title.

The Spartans will play host to No. 7 seed St. Mary's College (10-15, 4-10) in the CAC quarterfinals at Wolf Gym at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner of that game will face the winner of Mary Washington-Penn State Harrisburg game on Thursday at the highest remaining seed.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE EVENTS

York women lose to Mary Washington: The York women's basketball team fell in its regular-season finale to Mary Washington, 73-56, on Senior Day.

York fell to 11-14 overall and 6-8 in the CAC. Mary Washington is 13-12 and 7-7.

Two former Dallastown High School standouts led York. Katie McGowan finished with 23 points, four rebounds and four steals. Debria Hendricks had 12 points. McGowan finished the regular season as the CAC's top scorer at 18.2 points per game. McGowan averaged 21.4 points in conference games this season.

York enters the CAC playoffs as the No. 6 seed and will play at No. 3 seed Salisbury (16-9, 8-6) on Tuesday.

No. 7 York men's lacrosse team rolls: The York College men's lacrosse team used an eight-goal third quarter to break open a close game en route to an 18-8 nonleague triumph vs. visting Eastern University on Saturday.

The Spartans, who are ranked No. 7 in NCAA Division III, improved to 2-0. Eastern is 0-1.

Brendan McGrath (seven goals, two assists), Hunter Davis (three goals, five assists), Thomas Pfeiffer (three goals, two assists), Dylan Wolf (two goals, one assist), Billy Sasso (15 for 20 at the X, six ground balls), Ryan Kennedy (five ground balls), Danny O'Connell (six ground balls) and Jack Michael (nine saves) led York.

McGrath tied his own school record for goals in a game on just nine shots. McGrath needs three more points to reach 150 for his career. He now has 110 goals and 37 assists in 52 games for his career.

Penn State York men roll to win: The Penn State York men's basketball team rolled to a 73-54 win at Penn State Beaver on Saturday.

Michael Coleman (19 points), Anthony Bennett Jr. (17 points) and Northeastern grad Derrick Hoffman (12 points) paced PSY.

The local Lions improved to 17-7 overall and 12-6 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference. Beaver is 16-9 and 12-7.

Penn State York women lose: The Penn State York women's basketball team dropped an 89-50 setback at Penn State Beaver on Saturday.

West York grad Charizma Johnson had 21 points in a losing cause.

The PSY women fell to 6-15 overall and 4-12 in the PSUAC. Beaver is 20-4 and 13-2.

York women fourth at CAC Indoor Championships: The York College women's track and field squad closed out its 2019 indoor campaign with a fourth-place finish at the CAC Championships in Newport News, Virginia. The York men finished sixth.

The York women got first-place finishes from Taylor Barkdoll (800 run), Jess DelViscio (mile run), Sydney Fitzwater (weight throw) and the distance medley relay team of Emma Rogers, Kelsie Naldrett, Barkdoll and DelViscio. York's Jordan Haberstroh took second in the 3000 and 5000 runs.

In men's action, Northeastern grad Ben Linne was second in the 3000 and 5000 runs, while Trevor Joseph was second in the pole vault and Ray Smith was third in the 3000 run.