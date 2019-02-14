Story Highlights The York College men's basketball team beat Frostburg State on Wednesday.

The Spartans have won seven straight and improved to 18-6 overall.

York is tied for first place in the Capital Athletic Conference at 11-2.

Buy Photo York College's Jared Wagner, seen here driving to the basket in a file photo, had 20 points, six rebounds and four assists in Thursday's victory over Frosburg State. Wagner is a Central York High School graduate. (Photo11: The York Dispatch)

The surging York College men's basketball team rolled to a seventh-straight win on Thursday night.

The Spartans earned an 82-67 triumph at Frostburg State. York improved to 18-6 overall and 11-2 in the Capital Athletic Conference. The Spartans remained tied for first place with Christopher Newport. Frostburg fell to 10-14 and 6-7.

York was paced by the dynamic duo of Jason Bady and Central York High School graduate Jared Wagner. Bady had 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Wagner had 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon added 13 points, three rebounds and three assists for York.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE EVENTS

Penn State York men cruise: The Penn State York men's basketball team rolled to an 80-49 victory over visiting Penn State Hazleton in a Penn State University Athletic Conference contest on Thursday.

Anthony Bennett Jr. (16), Michael Coleman (15), Northeastern grad Derrick Hoffman (14) and Justin Luton (11) each reached double figures in points. Hoffman added nine rebounds, while Luton added eight.

PSY improved to 16-7 overall land 11-6 in the PSUAC. Hazleton fell to 10-12 and 8-10. For PSY, the victory avenged a 76-72 loss at Hazleton on Feb. 4.

Penn State York women triumph: The Penn State York women's basketball team rolled to a 77-63 PSUAC triumph over visiting Hazleton.

Corina Rivera led PSY with 24 points. Littlestown grad Janelle Kress added 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds, while Spring Grove grad Ashton Ball chipped in 15 points and 11 rebounds.

PSY improved to 6-14 overall and 4-11 in the PSUAC. Hazleton fell to 8-15 and 5-11. For PSY, the win avenged a 54-47 loss at Hazleton on Feb. 4.

York College women fall: The York College women's basketball team dropped a 56-44 decision at Frostburg State on Thursday.

Dallastown grad Katie McGown led York with 14 points. Gettysburg grad Alana Bortner added 13 points.

York fell to 11-13 overall and 6-7 in the CAC. Frostburg improved to 15-8 and 7-6.

No. 23 York earns wrestling win: The York College wrestling squad cruised to a 31-15 nonleague victory at Gettysburg College on Thursday night.

York, ranked No. 23 in NCAA Division III, improved to 14-3. Gettysburg fell to 7-8.

Tyson McDuffy (133) and Frankie Krauss (184) had York pins. The Spartans' other wins came from Dylan Nuttal (forfeit), Greg Warner (major decision), Jesse Rocco (major decision) and Jesse Huber (technical fall).

McDuffy, a freshman, recorded the first pin of his Spartan career. Warner won his 25th match of the year, giving him 122 on his career. Krauss picked up his team-leading 27th victory on the year with his fourth pin on the season and now has 87 career wins.

The Spartans will next head out to Williamsport for the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional. The two-day event will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, and continue at 9 a.m. the following day.