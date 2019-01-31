Buy Photo Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon, seen here in a file photo, had 12 points and seven rebounds on Thursday in a win over Penn State Harrisburg. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York College men's basketball team continued its recent hot streak with a 71-59 victory over visiting Penn State Harrisburg on Thursday night.

The Spartans have won three straight and seven of their last eight. York improved to 14-6 overall and 7-2 in the Capital Athletic Conference. The Spartans and Christopher Newport are tied for first place.

Penn State Harrisburg fell to 12-8 and 4-5.

The Spartans had five players in double digits in points: Joey Polczynski (16), Central York High School graduate Jared Wagner (13), Zach Novick (12), Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon (12) and Jason Bady (10). Wagner also stuffed the stat sheet with seven rebounds, six steals and five assists. Gordon also had seven rebounds.

York women also win: The York College women surged to their fourth straight win with a 78-60 victory over Penn State Harrisburg.

The Spartans improved to 10-10 overall and 5-4 in the CAC. Harrisburg dropped to 8-12 and 2-7.

Former York Country Day standout Logynn Fuller led York with 17 points. Dallastown grad Katie McGowan added 15 points, five rebounds and four steals, while another Dallastown grad, Debria Hendricks, collected 10 points, four steals and four assists. Victoria Varner also had 10 points for York.