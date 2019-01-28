Story Highlights Katie McGowan is the CAC Women's Basketball Player of the Week.

Jason Bady is the CAC Men's Basketball Player of the Week.

McGowan and Bady are standout performers for York College.

Katie McGowan (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

York College has swept the Capital Athletic Conference Basketball Player of the Week awards.

Dallastown High School graduate Katie McGowan won the award on the women's side, while Jason Bady captured the award on the men's side.

A senior forward, McGowan led the Spartans (9-10 overall, 4-4 CAC) to a pair of upset victories over Frostburg State and Christopher Newport during the week.

In the win over Frostburg State, McGowan went off for career highs in points (29) and rebounds (15). She also had three blocked shots and one assist. She was 12-for-22 from the field, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range.

In the Saturday victory over No. 22 CNU, McGowan tallied 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists, four steals and a blocked shot.

For the week, McGowan averaged 22 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocked shots per game.

McGowan leads the CAC in scoring (17.4 ppg) and is second in rebounding (7.4 rpg).

Jason Bady (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

Bady, a senior guard, led the Spartans (13-6 overall, 6-2 CAC) to a pair of wins and a share of first place in the CAC.

Bady began his week with 15 points, eight rebounds and an assist in a win over Frostburg State on Wednesday. He followed that with his second 30-point performance of the year. He had 30 points, eight rebounds and two steals in a victory over No. 15 CNU.

For the week, Bady averaged 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

Bady is third in the CAC in scoring (18.1 ppg) and fourth in rebounding (7.5 rpg).