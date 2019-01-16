Story Highlights The York College men's basketball team beat Salisbury on Wednesday, 90-75.

Salisbury came into the game ranked No. 24 in NCAA Division III.

Jason Bady pumped in a career-high 35 points for the Spartans.

Buy Photo York College's Jason Bady, center, seen here in a file photo, scored a career-high 35 points on Wednesday in a win over Salisbury. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York College men's basketball team may have earned its most impressive win of the season on Wednesday night.

The Spartans took a 170-mile bus ride down to the Eastern Shore of Maryland and came home with a victory over a nationally-ranked opponent.

York put together a huge second half and senior Jason Bady scored a career-high 35 points to help the Spartans roll past Salisbury, 90-75, in a Capital Athletic Conference contest.

Salisbury came into the game ranked No. 24 in the d3hoops.com NCAA Division III poll. It was Salisbury's first home loss of the season.

The Spartans have now won two straight at the Maggs Center after the Sea Gulls had won the previous seven match-ups against York.

The Spartans have now won a season-high four straight and remained tied for first place in the CAC at 4-1 with Mary Washington and Christopher Newport.

York is 11-5 overall, while Salisbury dropped to 13-3 overall and 3-2 in the CAC.

Bady added nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals to his stat line. He finished 11 for 15 from the field and 12 for 13 at the foul line.

Joey Polczynski (16 points, eight rebounds), Spring Grove High School graduate Darin Gordon (15 points, two rebounds, three assists, two blocks) and Central York grad Jared Wagner (14 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals) also excelled for York.

York converted 31 of 35 from the free throw line for a blistering 88.6 percent for the game. York also held a 40-26 edge on the boards.

The Spartans trailed 43-41 at halftime, but dominated the second half, 49-32.

The Spartans continue their road trip with a trek to Fredericksburg, Virginia, to face the University of Mary Washington Eagles in a CAC contest at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Dallastown grads excel for women: In the women's game at Salisbury, a pair of Dallastown High School graduates had big efforts in the loss for York.

Katie McGowan finished with 25 points and five rebounds, while Debria Hendricks had 20 points, five assists, five steals and three rebounds.

The game was 51-51 heading in the final period before Salisbury pulled away with a 22-14 surge.

York fell to 6-10 overall and 1-4 in the CAC. Salisbury improved to 12-4 and 4-1.