York College's Jason Bady, center, collected 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks in a 68-57 win at Penn State Harrisburg on Wednesday night.

Jason Bady powered the York College men's basketball team to a Capital Athletic Conference road triumph on Wednesday night.

Bady collected 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks in a 68-57 win at Penn State Harrisburg.

The York women weren't as fortunate, dropping a 70-60 decision at Penn State Harrisburg.

Zach Novick came off the bench to score 15 points for York, while two former York County high school standouts combined for 24 points. Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon had 13 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists, while Central grad Jared Wagner added 11 points, three steals and two assists.

Both teams are now 9-5 overall and 2-1 in the CAC.

York women lose again: The York College women, meanwhile, stumbled to a fifth straight loss.

Dallastown High School graduate Katie McGowan collected 25 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two assists for York, while York Country Day grad Logynn Fuller added 11 points.

The York women fell to 5-9 overall and 0-3 in the CAC. Penn State Harrisburg improved to 7-7 and 1-2.