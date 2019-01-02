Jared Wagner (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE) Story Highlights The York College men's basketball team lost 73-71 on Wednesday night at Christopher Newport.

The York College men's basketball team let a golden opportunity slip away on Wednesday night.

The Spartans had an excellent chance to knock off a nationally-ranked foe on the road, but couldn't hold on to a 60-48 lead with less than 10 minutes left in the game.

The Spartans eventually dropped a 73-71 decision at Christopher Newport in the Capital Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

York was outscored 25-11 down the stretch.

CNU came into the contest ranked No. 18 in NCAA Division III by d3hoops.com.

Central York High School graduate Jared Wagner led York with 19 points, five rebounds and three steals. Jason Bady added 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon had 13 points and three rebounds.

The Spartans (7-5) had four players foul out, including Bady and Gordon. York was whistled for 28 fouls overall, compared to 19 for CNU (11-1), which had a 36-18 edge in free throws attempted.

York women fall: The York women also lost at CNU, 76-52.

Dallastown grad Katie McGowan led York (5-7) with 18 ponts, 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists. Victoria Varner added 11 points for the Spartans.

The CNU women, ranked No. 16 in the d3hoops.com poll, improved to 10-2.