Buy Photo Jason Bady (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The York College men's basketball team ended a two-game losing streak on Thursday night with an 84-68 nonleague victory at Cabrini.

York improved to 7-4, while Cabrini fell to 2-8.

Jason Bady (24 points, 10 rebounds), Central York High School graduate Jared Wagner (18 points, five rebounds, five assists, five steals), Zach Novick (13 points five rebounds) and Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon (11 points, four rebounds) powered York.

The Spartans will now go on an extended Christmas break. Their next game is Wednesday, Jan. 2, at Christopher Newport in their Capital Athletic Conference opener.