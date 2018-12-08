Brandon Childs (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE) Story Highlights York College's Brandon Childs is the USILA NCAA Division III National Coach of the Year.

Childs led the Spartans' men's lacrosse team to a 19-3 mark in 2018.

York advanced to the NCAA Division III Elite Eight in 2018.

York College’s Brandon Childs has earned one of the top honors of his coaching career.

The Spartans’ boss was been named the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association NCAA Division III National Coach of the Year. The honor was announced at the 2018 Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Convention in Baltimore on Friday.

Childs, who is entering his eighth year at the helm of the York program, led the Spartans to a 19-3 mark in 2018, earning their fourth straight NCAA D-III berth. York went 8-0 in Capital Athletic Conference play and advanced to its second NCAA D-III Elite Eight in three years.

Childs earned his 100th win on the Spartan sideline during the campaign. He boasts a winning percentage of .739 in his seven years at York. The Spartans are 43-10 in CAC play under Childs, including 22-2 over the last three years with a regular-season and a CAC tournament title.

Childs guided a 2018 team that placed a school-record nine players on the All-CAC squads, including seven first-team selections. Childs was named the CAC Coach of the Year for the second straight year and the third time in his career. York had three players earn first-team USILA All-America honors while four others were also recognized on the second and honorable mention teams.

The 2018 Spartans were also successful in the classroom, finishing the year with a team grade-point average 3.27. That GPA was the second highest among the 11 men’s sports at York. Midfielder Ryan Cook was named the Dr. William DeMeester Male Athlete Award winner recognizing the top senior student in the York program. Cook graduated with a GPA of 3.88.

The Spartans are 102-36 in Childs' seven seasons. His career record now sits at 130-55. Childs is now the winningest coach in York men's lacrosse history and is the fastest coach to reach the 100 career win milestone in Spartan history.

While at York, Childs has coached 24 USILA All-Americans, 10 USILA Scholar All-Americans, eight North/South All-Stars, one USILA National Position Player of the Year (Conrad Ordakowski in 2017), one Lacrosse Magazine National Rookie of the Year (Hunter Davis in 2016), three CAC Rookie of the Year winners, one CAC Player of the Year, one CAC Scholar Athlete of the Year and 41 All-CAC selections.