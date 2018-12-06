Buy Photo Jason Bady, seen here in a file photo, had 23 points on Wednesday in York College's loss to unbeaten Scranton. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The University of Scranton men's basketball team proved its unblemished record was no fluke on Wednesday night.

The Royals raced past York College 87-68 in a nonconference contest at Wolf Gymnasium inside the Grumbacher Center.

The loss was the Spartans' first home setback and ended their three-game win streak. The Royals improved to 7-0 and their margin of victory stands 15.4 points per game.

York fell to 6-3.

Jason Bady paced York with 23 points. Central York High School graduate Jared Wagner added 13 points for the Spartans.

The two teams each took 66 attempts from the field but Scranton made 35 shots while York hit its second lowest total of the season with 22 made field goals.