Katie McGowan (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

Dallastown High School graduate Katie McGowan stuffed the stat sheet to lead the York College women's basketball team to a 75-58 triumph over Juniata on Wednesday evening.

The 5-foot, 11-inch senior finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals to lead the Spartans to the nonleague triumph at the Charles Wolf Gymnasium inside the Grumbacher Center.

York improved to 4-4, while Juniata fell to 3-5.

Kayla Ferris led York in scoring with 21 points, while also contributing seven steals.

Two other York County products also excelled for the Spartans. York Country Day grad Logynn Fuller added 12 points, three assists and three rebounds, while another Dallastown grad, Debria Hendricks, added nine points, six steals, two assists and two rebounds.

In all, York had 23 steals.