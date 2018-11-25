Buy Photo Joey Polczynski of York College, right, drives past F&M's Matt Groll on the baseline, Sunday, November 25, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights The York College men's basketball team earned a 78-74 OT win vs. F&M on Sunday.

Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon had 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks for York.

Central grad Jared Wagner added 16 points, nine assists, three rebounds and three steals for York.

A pair of former York County high school standouts powered the York College men's basketball team to an overtime victory over a perennial NCAA Division III power on Sunday.

Spring Grove High School graduate Darin Gordon came off the bench to score a career-high 18 points in a 78-74 triumph over Franklin & Marshall at Charles Wolf Gymnasium inside the Grumbacher Center.

Gordon, a 6-foot, 3-inch junior, also had seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 37 minutes.

Central York grad Jared Wagner, a 6-1 junior, added 16 points, a career-high nine assists, three rebounds and three steals for the Spartans.

Joey Polczynski, a 6-6 junior, also hit a career high with 17 points for York, to go along with four rebounds.

Matthew Tate of F&M College, is covered by York College's Jared Wagner, Sunday, November 25, 2018.

The Spartans trailed in the game 34-18 late in the first half, but dominated action after that, outscoring the Diplomats 60-40 from that point on, including an 11-7 edge in the overtime period.

The Spartans improved to 4-2 overall with the nonconference triumph, while Franklin & Marshall fell to 3-2.

The Spartans are now 3-22 against F&M all time after snapping a six-game Diplomat winning streak.

All four of York's wins this season have come against Centennial Conference foes with one game remaining to be played at Swarthmore on Dec. 12.

York has another nonconference home contest at 8 p.m. Wednesday vs. Gwynedd Mercy. That is part of a women's-men's basketball doubleheader. The York women play host to Elizabethtown at 6 p.m. Wednesday.