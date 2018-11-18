York College Spartans logo (Photo: FILE)

York College's strong start to the 2018 men's basketball season hit a bump in the road over the weekend in Galloway, New Jersey.

The Spartans entered the Stockton Tournament at 3-0, but returned to York at 3-2 after losing to the host team in the first round on Saturday, 72-67, before dropping an 82-77 decision to Neumann in the third-place game on Sunday.

Senior guard Jason Bady led York with 15 points, eight rebound and three assists in Sunday's contest. Spring Grove High School graduate Darin Gordon added 14 points and four rebounds for York, while Central York grad Jared Wagner added 11 points, five rebounds and three assists. Joey Polczynski had 10 points for York.