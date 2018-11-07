The York College wrestling team opened its dual-meet campaign in impressive fashion Wednesday night with a 42-0 nonconference win at Elizabethtown.
York entered the match ranked No. 7 nationally in NCAA Division III. The win gains the Spartans a level of revenge after the Blue Jays pulled off a 22-19 upset over the Spartans last winter when York was ranked 14th.
York's winners were on Wednesday were: Jared Kuhns at 125, 12-8 decision; Michael Rubin at 133, 7-4 decision; Blake Shalbert at 141, 7-6 decision; Greg Warner at 149, 16-0 tech fall; Eric Hutchinson at 157, 15-6 major decision; Jesse Rocco at 165, pin in 1:03; Joe Sindoni at 174, pin in 2:32; Frankie Krauss at 184, pin in 2:14; Hasan Alic at 197, 7-2 decision; andJoe Soreco at 285, 3-1 decision.
York has five nationally ranked wrestlers led by Warner, who is second in the country at 149. Senior Dylan Nuttall is eighth at 125, followed by Hutchinson, ninth at 157; Krauss, ninth at 184; and Alic, sixth at 197.
Kuhns improved to 6-0 with his victory, as did Alic, Krauss and Warner, who has outscored his six opponents by a combined score of 62-4.
The Spartans now head to Collegeville to participate in the Ursinus Fall Brawl on Saturday.
