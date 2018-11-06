Alexis Harbold (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE) Story Highlights West York grad Alexis Harbold was selected first-team All-CAC at libero.

Harbold was one of three York College women's volleyball players honored by the CAC.

Brooke Krebs and Madyson Whitcomb were second-team All-CAC selections.

West York High School graduate Alexis Harbold finished her college volleyball career as the best libero in the Capital Athletic Conference.

Harbold, a senior at York College, was named to the All-CAC first team for her efforts this past year with the Spartans. Harbold was a second-team pick in 2017.

Two other Spartans captured second-team All-CAC recognition. Like Harbold, both are former York-Adams League standouts.

New Oxford grad Brooke Krebs was honored as an outside hitter, while Bermudian Springs grad Madyson Whitcomb was selected as a middle hitter. Krebs is a senior, while Whitcomb is a junior. It was the first CAC selection for both Krebs and Whitcomb.

York finished 20-9 overall this season, including a 4-3 mark in the CAC regular season. The Spartans' season ended with a CAC Tournament semifinal loss.

The 5-foot, 3-inch Harbold led the Spartans with 487 digs, averaging 5.73 digs per set, which led the CAC. She was also fourth on the team with 60 assists.

The 5-8 Krebs and the 6-foot Whitcomb were first and second for the Spartans in kills, kills per set and points. Krebs had 279 kills, averaging 2.76 kills per set, and 317 points (3.1 points per set). Whitcomb finished with 249 kills, good for 2.42 kills per set, and 309 points (3.0 points per set).

Krebs was fourth in the CAC in kills per set and fifth in kills, while Whitcomb led the CAC in hitting percentage (.398) and was fifth in blocks per set (0.93). Whitcomb paced York in blocks with 96.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTE

Delone grad Laughman honored: Delone Catholic grad Katie Laughman was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Southeast Division Women's Volleyball Athlete of the Week.

The 5-7 junior setter helped Millersvillel to a 3-0 week and its first PSAC divisional title since 1999.

During the week, Laughman had 137 assists in 10 sets while Millersville scored wins over West Chester, Kutztown and East Stroudsburg. Laughman set a four-set career-high with 55 assists vs. West Chester. Friday, Laughman totaled a three-set season-high with 44 assists in the sweep of Kutztown. The next day, Millersville won the division with a sweep of East Stroudsburg, and Laughman posted 38 assists.



Laughman closed the regular season fourth in the PSAC in assists per set and her 965 total ranks her sixth in Millersville history. Laughman also ranks first on the team in service aces with 30.