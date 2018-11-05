York College wrestler Greg Warner, left, is seen here in a file photo. Over the weekend, Warner picked up his 100th career college victory. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE) Story Highlights The York College wrestling team is ranked No. 7 in NCAA Division III by Intermat.

The Spartans opened their 2018-19 season by cruising to the Monarch Invitational title.

The Spartans return six NCAA Division III national qualifiers from a year ago.

York standout Greg Warner won the Monarch title at 149 pounds, including his 100th career win.

The York College wrestling team entered the 2018-19 season with elevated expectations.

This past weekend, the Spartans hit the mat for the first time and did nothing to curtail those high hopes.

York won the King's College Monarch Invitational on Saturday in Wilkes-Barre, claiming four individual championships and two runner-up finishes.

In addition, senior standout Greg Warner earned his 100th career victory in what was one of the most dominant days in Spartan wrestling history.

The Spartans, ranked No. 7 nationally in NCAA Division III by Intermat, won the Monarch team title with 206.5 points, easily outdistancing Roger Williams (161.5 points). College of New Jersey finished third at 144.5. It was York’s first Monarch title since 2008.

Warner was named the Spartan Athlete of the Week after he became the fifth Spartan in school history to reach 100 career wins. Warner went 5-0 to take the 149-pound title, outscoring his opposition, 46-4, including a 12-0 triumph in the title bout. He is now 102-28 for his Spartan career after going 35-4 last season en route to a national D-III runner-up finish at 149.

Greg Warner (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

York’s other individual champions at Kings were senior Frankie Krauss at 184, senior Hasan Alic at 197 and freshman Jared Kuhns at 125. Krauss and Alic are returning national qualifiers.

Two more returning national qualifiers earned second-place finishes for York: sophomore Eric Hutchinson at 157 and senior Joe Sindoni at 174.

York is coming off a 12-2 dual-meet record a season ago, when the Spartans finished second at the NCAA D-III Southeast Regional. The Spartans had six wrestlers qualify for the NCAA Division III national championships in Cleveland, Ohio, last season. All six of those wrestlers return this season for head coach Duane Bastress.

York College wrestling coach Duane Bastress has six NCAA Division III national qualifiers returning this season. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: Elijah Armold --- earmold@yorkdispatch.com)

The Spartans open up their dual-meet schedule at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Elizabethtown College. York will then compete in the Ursinus Fall Brawl this weekend before traveling to College of New Jersey for a dual meet on Friday, Nov. 16.

York will make its home debut vs. Bergen Community College at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17.

Information for this story was supplied by the York College Sports Information Department.