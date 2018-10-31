Buy Photo York College's Joey Fiorino (2) has signed with the Boston Rattlers of Major League Lacrosse. YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch )Buy Photo Story Highlights York College grad Joey Fiorino has signed with the Dallas Rattlers of Major League Lacrosse.

Fiorino is the second Spartans player this week to sign with an MLL organization.

Before this week, no York men's lacrosse player had ever signed with a pro organization.

It's become an historic week for the York College men's lacrosse program.

Before this week, no Spartans player had ever been signed by a professional organization.

Now, two Spartans have earned that distinction.

Joey Fiorino, a 2018 York graduate, has been signed by the Dallas Rattlers of Major League Lacrosse. That comes just one day after it was announced that Fiorino's teammate, Matt Whitcher, was drafted by the Boston Cannons of the MLL.

Fiorino was one of 15 players added by the Rattlers.

Fiorino, a defenseman, helped lead the Spartans to the NCAA Division III Elite Eight in May after winning the Capital Athletic Conference regular-season championship. Fiorino helped York compile a 64-20 record over his four-year Spartan career.

"In all of my years coaching I am not sure I have ever coached someone who was as determined to be the best as Joey is," York coach Brandon Childs said in a news release. "Joey's desire to be the best he can be had led to so many opportunities and this is the next opportunity for him. With that being said, his determination will have him prepared come training camp in the spring."

As a senior, Fiorino was a United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association First-Team All-American. It was the third time Fiorino received USILA All-America honors. He finished his senior campaign by scooping up 43 ground balls and causing 22 turnovers, while leading a Spartan defense that only allowed 6.82 goals per game.

Joey Fiorino (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

Fiorino was a four-time All-Capital Athletic Conference selection. He finished his York career with with 193 ground balls, 72 caused turnovers and 16 points on 12 goals and four assists. He is first in career games started (82), second in caused turnovers, third in games played (83), and eighth in ground balls in York history.

Fiorino graduated with a 3.22 grade-point average as a mechanical engineering major. He earned USILA Scholar All-America honors after his senior year. He also played in the 2018 USILA Senior All-Star Game.

"Joey has managed to juggle a career on the field as three time All-American with a major off the field that required countless hours in co-ops, in the library and in the workshop as well," Childs said. "No matter what he had to juggle, he came to every practice as if it was game-day and was the most prepared player out there. ... I would never bet against Joey Fiorino, that is for sure."

Fiorino will report to training camp with the Rattlers in the spring.