Whitcher was selected by the Boston Cannons. He will report to the team next spring.

Whitcher played in a school-record 84 games for York, finishing with 86 goals and 33 assists.

Matt Whitcher has made York College lacrosse history.

The 2018 York graduate and current assistant coach has been drafted by the Boston Cannons of Major League Lacrosse. He becomes the first Spartans men's lacrosse player to get drafted by a professional organization.

Whitcher was one of 16 Cannon picks in the draft. They added five attackmen, three midfielders, four face-off specialists, three defensemen and a goalie.

Whitcher, a midfielder, concluded his York career in May, leading the Spartans to the NCAA Division III Elite Eight after winning a Capital Athletic Conference regular-season championship.

"Matt is one of the hardest-working players in this program's history and he has earned everything that has come his way, including this opportunity," York head coach Brandon Childs said in a news release. "Boston saw Matt's ability to play both offense and defense as a huge upside in a fast-paced league. I really believe that Matt's game translates to professional lacrosse. I know when given the chance at training camp, he will be ready to go."

As a senior, Whitcher earned United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association First-Team All-America honors. He finished his senior year with 48 points on 35 goals and 13 assists. Whitcher scooped up 58 ground balls and recorded 22 caused turnovers.

Matt Whitcher. PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

In his career, Whitcher played in a school-record 84 games, notching 119 points on 86 goals and 33 assists. He recorded 126 ground balls and 48 caused turnovers.

Whitcher graduated with a 3.66 grade-point average, receiving a dual degree in economics and business administration. Whitcher also earned USILA Scholar All-America honors after his senior year and played in the 2018 USILA Senior All-Star Game.

Whitcher will serve this spring as the Spartans' defensive coordinator and will go to training camp with the Cannons later in the spring.

Suburban grad Brehl honored again: York Suburban High School graduate Maura Brehl has gotten into a good habit.

The Pitt-Johnstown standout has now won four consecutive Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Central Division Volleyball Athlete of the Week honors.

In a pair of PSAC matches last week, Brehl averaged 15.5 kills, 9.0 digs and 2.5 blocks per match. Brehl, a senior outside hitter, had a team-high nine kills, six digs and two block assists in Friday's three-set loss at No. 21 Gannon. The next day, Brehl collected a match-high 22 kills to lead the Mountain Cats to a four-set win at Mercyhurst. Brehl also had a dozen digs and three block assists.

The 5-foot, 8-inch Brehl leads Pitt-Johnstown (16-11 overall and 10-5 in the PSAC) in kills (378), kills per set (3.67) and points (424).

York's Nye in senior game: York College field hockey forward Lindsay Nye has been named to the Victory Sports Tours National Field Hockey Coaches Association NCAA Division III Senior All-Star Game.

Nye is one of 60 seniors nationwide picked to participate in the contest. Nye has 14 points on five goals and four assists this season for York.

Nye has started in all 73 games she has appeared in during her York career. She has recorded 42 goals and 17 assists, good for fifth on the Spartans' all-time scoring list with 101 points.

The all-star game will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Lancaster County.

Central York grad honored by CAC: Central York High School graduate Carley Vaughn has been named the Capital Athletic Conference Women's Swimmer of the Week.

Vaughn is a junior at Mary Washington College.

Vaughn won a pair of races to help Mary Washington top Frostburg State and Hollins on Friday. She captured the 50 freestyle at 25.56 seconds, and came back to win the 100 individual medley in 1:02.79. Vaughn's 100 IM time ranks seventh in NCAA Division III so far this season.

