York College baseball team improves to 3-1 with 8-6 triumph over Manchester
The York College baseball team improved to 3-1 on the season with an 8-6 victory over Manchester on Thursday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
STAFF REPORT
Published 5:57 p.m. ET March 1, 2018
The York College baseball team improved to 3-1 on the season with an 8-6 victory over Manchester on Thursday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Zach Hossler led the Spartans with three hits, including a double, to go with four RBIs and a run scored. Grant Oberholtzer added two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Bobby Kuehn got the win, allowing three runs over 5 2/3 innings. Zac Stoll pitched a shutout ninth for his second save.
