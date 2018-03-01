York College logo (Photo: FILE)

The York College baseball team improved to 3-1 on the season with an 8-6 victory over Manchester on Thursday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Zach Hossler led the Spartans with three hits, including a double, to go with four RBIs and a run scored. Grant Oberholtzer added two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Bobby Kuehn got the win, allowing three runs over 5 2/3 innings. Zac Stoll pitched a shutout ninth for his second save.