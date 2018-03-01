Dover High School graduate Alayah Hall recently passed the 1,000-point career milestone at Millersville University. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF MILLERSVILLE UNIVERSITY) Story Highlights Dover High School graduate Alayah is the PSAC Women's Basketball Defensive Player of the Year.

Hall has also been named to the All-PSAC East Division Women's Basketball First Team.

Hall is averaging 16.7 points per game, which is seventh in the PSAC.

Dover High School graduate Alayah Hall has picked up a pair of major awards from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

The Millersville University senior has been named the PSAC East Division Women's Basketball Defensive Athlete of the Year. She also earned All-PSAC East First Team honors.

It's the first time Hall has earned either conference honor.



Hall ranks first on the team and 10th in the conference with 60 steals. Hall is also active on the glass. Despite measuring only 5 feet, 5 inches, Hall averages 5.2 rebounds per game, ranking third on the team.

Offensively, Hall leads the Marauders (17-11) in scoring at 16.7 points per game, which also ranks seventh in the conference. Her 45 percent field goal shooting percentage ranks eighth in the conference.

Hall celebrated Senior Day this year with an exclamation point when she scored her 1,000th point at Millersville, making her only the 22nd player in program history to reach that milestone. Hall's efforts in the three games following Senior Day moved her up to 17th all-time with 1,045 career points.



Hall ranks first on the team at 35.1 minutes played per game, which ranks third in the conference.

Hall and her teammates head to Indiana University of Pennsylvannia on Saturday to take on the No. 8 Crimson Hawks (26-2) in the PSAC semifinals. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.